Hit-and-miss K-drama package tour

The South Korean romance Black Knight - The Man Who Guards Me begins like a glossy holiday brochure. Slovenia's lush mountains and pastures come into view, followed by a sleek car steered past the fields by a man most debonair (Kim Rae Won). An unseen woman is talking up the Alps' attractions, but breaks off and starts speaking to the man: "Oh, excuse me. Excuse me, handsome man."

Except she isn't. In a cheap trick, the drama cuts to the woman (Shin Sae Kyeong), who turns out to be a luckless travel agent in South Korea, giving a group of inattentive tourists a final briefing at the airport.

She actually lives in la-la land, of course, and the show soon strings together a series of pretexts (mysterious flashback to past lives, enchanted cashmere coat, last-minute business trip) for her to experience the drama's main draws, Slovenia and Kim, up-close.

And the result is a hit-and-miss package tour of a K-drama. Predestined love, gorgeous foreign locale, fashion-conscious immortals: Quite a few elements of Black Knight will feel familiar from the hits Goblin, Legend Of The Blue Sea and My Love From The Star.

More problematically, the threads of romantic comedy, period drama and fantasy are woven together into a story that sometimes feels skimpy and underwritten.

The show's big reveals, which connect the main characters to the immortals (Seo Ji Hye as a shape-shifting bespoke tailor and Chang Mi Hee as a sophisticated blogger) living among them and to a larger story spanning two lifetimes, are often disappointing because they don't seem to have anything interesting to say after joining the dots. (In the middle of a Black Knight episode, I began to miss Goblin's philosophical posturing and Legend's cutesy reveals.)



Kim Rae Won and Shin Sae Kyeong in Black Knight - The Man Who Guards Me. PHOTO: VIU



VIEW IT/ BLACK KNIGHT - THE MAN WHO GUARDS ME

Viu the website and app, new episodes available on Thursdays and Fridays; KBS World (StarHub TV Channel 815 or Singtel TV Channel 523), Thursdays and Fridays, 8.50pm

3 stars

Having said that, Black Knight is reliable, even shameless, entertainment. Eight episodes in, it's become a brazen melodrama, luxuriating in the complications concerning Kim; Shin, whom he has loved for two lifetimes; and Seo, whom he was married to in his last life.

It also happily trots out Kim in a bathing scene, a workout scene and a groping scene (Seo measures him for a shirt with her hands, probably having studied the Wong Kar Wai short film The Hand). Well, whatever it takes to get you through an episode, right?