Hins Cheung drops out of TV show Singer

HONG KONG • Singer Hins Cheung is dropping out of the Hunan TV reality show Singer, Emperor Entertainment Group confirmed on Tuesday.

He had recorded the first episode of the show formerly titled I Am A Singer on Jan 10, before reports said he would be cut from the show amid an online furore in China over his alleged support of the Hong Kong independence movement, which he has denied.

A spokesman for Emperor was quoted as saying by Oriental Daily News: "This morning, after a final discussion with the TV station, the two sides decided to terminate this collaboration."

The spokesman said the allegations, "whether they are correct or not, have put great pressure on the singer and the TV station, and the singer himself can't concentrate on preparing for the contest".

Singer has been renamed for its fifth season, which will feature Sandy Lam, Teresa Carpio and Jam Hsiao's band Lion. It premieres in China on Saturday.