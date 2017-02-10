Hiddleston-Swift romance 'was real'

LONDON • Actor Tom Hiddleston said his summer romance with Taylor Swift last year "was real", despite talk that it was a publicity stunt.

The 36-year-old told GQ magazine in an interview: "Taylor is an amazing woman and we had the best time. Of course it was real."

But he said he was taken aback by the attention given to the skimpy white "I (heart) T.S." tank top he was photographed wearing while kissing Swift, 27, in the ocean at her annual July 4 beach party.

He said he had hurt his back playing a game and wanted to protect the graze from the sun. "One of her friends said, 'I've got this.' And we all laughed about it. It was a joke. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing."

Neither have said why they broke up, but Hiddleston suggested he had struggled with the media attention.

"A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work.

"And it's not just the limelight. It's everything else," he said.

