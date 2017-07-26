Heart-on-sleeve candour endures

If you, like me, are a British pop-rock fan of a certain vintage, Scottish band Deacon Blue are likely to take a special place in your heart.

There is something earthy and unvarnished about their songwriting approach and, even though they had never attained worldwide fame outside Britain, their songs have struck a chord in me, not least their very first single, Dignity, released in March 1987.

Penned by their main songwriter Ricky Ross, a former schoolteacher, it tells the story of a rubbish collector who tells the narrator "a secret about the money in his kitty/He's gonna buy a dinghy/Gonna call her Dignity". The man goes on to say that he will take it on travels, "up the west coast/Through villages and towns" and proudly tells people that he had bought it with hard-earned money.

The song has always left a lump in my throat - that Everyman pride and aspiration delivered with gumption, as the unmistakable intro of piano keys and fluttering synths primes you for, say, a Ken Loach movie fest.

It happens all over again when I listen to a live version of the song, tucked towards the end of the 27-track set at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom and recorded on the last night of the band's Believers Tour last December.

It was a significant space - the band last played the venue in 1994 and they were splitting up for the first time (although they came together five years later). I am much older now and the song's reflection on the true meaning of happiness and, yes, the importance of dignity, hits home.

POP ROCK



LIVE AT THE GLASGOW BARROWLANDS Deacon Blue earMusic 4/5 starsa

Listening to a live recording of it, you could hear how much the song means to the audience as they sing every line alongside Ross and his bandmate and wife Lorraine McIntosh, clapping and repeating the title - "dignity".

How songs become milestones of one's life, markers of loves and losses, innocuous happenstances and staggering achievements - you keep thinking of this as you re-listen to old chestnuts such as Wages Day and Loaded from their first two albums, Raintown (1987) and their follow-up, the double-platinum When The World Knows Your Name (1989).

You immerse yourself in the title track Raintown, part of a conceptual album narrative about the struggles of urban life in the inner city. How the crowd shouts back "Raintown" to Ross' account of "all those tired eyes and tears and frowns" of Glaswegians. How resonant it still is.

This is why you tear and smile when you listen to Chocolate Girl, one of Deacon Blue's most beloved tracks. "He calls her the chocolate girl/Cause he thinks she melts when he touches her," Ross sings as if still an infatuated lad.

Mid-song, he drops a hilarious anecdote about how the song becomes a favourite of couples through different stages of their lives, as well as a beautifully unexpected excerpt of Human by The Human League. "I'm only human/Born to make mistakes," he sings as McIntosh hums along.

Maybe that is why you still have a soft spot for the band after all these years.

The music is not ground-breaking - a mix of raucous rock-pop melodies and love songs with a tinge of country, bar-room and blues - but their heart-on-sleeve candour is. Whether it is Real Gone Kid or Queen Of The New Year, Deacon Blue are always in touch with what makes everyone human, warts and all.