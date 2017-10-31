Heart attack might have caused South Korean actor's fatal car crash, autopsy to be performed: Reports

SEOUL (KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An autopsy will be performed on actor Kim Joo Hyuk on Tuesday (Oct 31), a day after he died in a car crash in Seoul, said reports.

Gangnam Police Station said on Tuesday it had asked the National Forensic Service to conduct an autopsy on Kim in order to verify the cause of his death. The police also said a court order for the autopsy was issued on Monday night.

Kim's body was sent to the forensic service on Tuesday, when the autopsy will also take place, said reports.

It has been reported that hospital officials named a heart attack as a possible cause of the car accident.

Kim, 45, was driving a Mercedes-Benz SUV down Yeongdong-daero when it crashed into a Hyundai Grandeur near an I-Park apartment complex in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, on Monday at around 4.30p.m. Kim's car then crashed into the wall of an apartment block and flipped down the stairs. Firefighters extricated him from the vehicle at around 5pm and took him to Konkuk University Medical Centre. He died at the hospital at around 6.30pm.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident, and still searching for an electronic recording device from Kim's car. No recording device was found in the Grandeur.

Kim's agency Namoo Actors said it would reveal details about his funeral after the autopsy results come out.