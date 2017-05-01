Heard confirms relationship with Musk

What do you give to your dream girl if you are billionaire Elon Musk?

A Tesla car, of course.

The 45-year-old chief executive of Tesla Motors and aerospace business SpaceX reportedly gifted actress Amber Heard the car when he was trying to shift his wooing to a higher gear.

The 31-year-old former wife of actor Johnny Depp - they divorced last year amid reports that he physically abused her during their relationship - apparently had played hard to get for a long time, despite the best efforts of Mr Musk to chase after her affections.

Us Weekly, in a report, cited a friend of Mr Musk, who is divorced, as saying: "Elon has been pursuing Amber... but she wouldn't go out with him for a long time."

The star of The Danish Girl (2015) and Mr Musk met in 2013 when they both had roles in the 2013 action-comedy Machete Kills, though they did not have any scenes together.

But, apparently, she has had a change of heart along the way and finally confirmed the rumours of their relationship in an Instagram photo posted a few days ago.

The intimate picture shows her with her arm on Mr Musk, who has a big red lipstick mark on his cheek.

Netizens have interpreted that the stain must have come from Heard since the caption stated: "Cheeky."

The actress is in Gold Coast, Australia, working on superhero blockbuster Aquaman, said the Daily Mail, which also noted the bad press she had drawn during a visit in 2015.

Then, Heard was in the centre of a media storm after she and Depp had illegally taken their dogs Pistol and Boo into the country.

Depp was there to shoot a Pirates Of The Caribbean movie.

He was not charged in court, but the duo issued an apology and Heard was given a good behaviour bond sentence by a magistrate.

