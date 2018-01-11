Harvey Weinstein slapped twice by diner for 'what you did to these women'

LOS ANGELES - Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein was slapped by a diner at a resort in Paradise Valley, Arizona on Tuesday night, reports said.

TMZ website said the confrontation took place in Elements restaurant at Sanctuary Resort on Camelback Mountain.

Weinstein - who is said to have checked into The Meadows rehab facility in Arizona after a series of sexual harassment and assault allegations - was having dinner with his so-called sober coach on Tuesday when a fellow diner asked to take a photo with him and Weinstein declined, TMZ reported.

As Weinstein and the coach were leaving, the diner told his friend to start filming, TMZ said.

A video posted on TMZ shows the man walking up to Weinstein, saying, "You're such a piece of s--- for what you did to these women," and slapping him in the face twice, USA Today reported.

TMZ said Weinstein declined to call the police and left.

A spokesman for the Paradise Valley Police Department said no report had been filed.