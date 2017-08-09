Haruo Nakajima played first Godzilla

TOKYO • Haruo Nakajima, the man who wore a rubber suit to play the original Godzilla, crashing through Japanese cities and destroying them with swipes of his massive tail, has died, film company Toho said on Tuesday. He was 88.

He died on Monday of pneumonia, a Toho spokesman said.

Nakajima donned the cumbersome suit to play the monster who rose from the depths after a hydrogen bomb test in the original 1954 film, Godzilla.

The first suit weighed 100kg and was so hard to breathe in that an oxygen tube was attached, the actor reminisced in later years. He played the monster in a dozen films in total, running through to 1972.

The first Godzilla - the name is a combination of "gorilla" and the Japanese word for whale - crashed ashore as a symbol of atomic weapons less than a decade after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings. It was also a symbol of frustrations with the United States, which had just held a hydrogen bomb test at Bikini Atoll, which had irradiated a boat full of Japanese fishermen.

The most recent film in the franchise, which has included both Japanese and US-made films, came out last year.

