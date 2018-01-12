Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Karthik Kumar's Blood Chutney

This is the Indian actor and stand-up comedian's third comedy special, which is borne out of difficult personal situations. Here, he takes on life's punches and converts them into punchlines.

WHERE: Sota Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Bencoolen/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Feb 24, 7pm ADMISSION: $40 (free seating) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Frances Yip - Fabulous At 70

The veteran Hong Kong singer is back in April with a solo concert to celebrate her 70th birthday. Teaming up with her musical director, Anthony Lun, Yip will perform her greatest hits and personal favourites.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: April 7, 8pm ADMISSION: $58 - $178 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

Yiruma Live In Singapore 2018

After sold-out tours in the past three years, Korean composer and pianist Yiruma is coming back here, where he will perform his signature classics such as River Flows In You and May Be as well as premiere pieces from his new No. 1 album, Frame.

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: April 28, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 - $288 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

United Nations Of Comedy

After seven sell-out shows in Malaysia, The Comedy Club Asia is bringing the United Nations Of Comedy Team here. With Singapore's Sam See as host and Luwita Hana Randhawa from Malaysia, the show also features comedians from Australia, Britain, Brunei, India and the United States.

WHERE: Blu Jaz Cafe, 11 Bali Lane, Kampong Glam MRT: Bugis WHEN: Jan 17 & 18, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $30, tickets via peatix.com/event/337603 or at the door TEL: 6292-3800 INFO: thecomedyclub.asia

Prosperous Chinese New Year Concert

Celebrate Chinese New Year with local popular getai singers such as Liu Ling Ling, Marcus Chen Jian Bin, Lin Ru Ping, Xu Qiong Fang, Zheng Ying Ying and Bao Bei Sisters.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Feb 18, 3.30 & 7.30pm ADMISSION: $38 - $88 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

YWCA Bounce For Charity Carnival

The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) of Singapore's Bounce for Charity Carnival 2018 will feature seven bouncy castles with prizes to be won. Other activities include a magic show for children, performances by children from the Child Development Centres, balloon-sculpting and handicrafts. Proceeds go to fund the YWCA's community services and programmes.

WHERE: Fort Canning Lodge, 6 Fort Canning Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Jan 27, 10am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free; coupons at $10 a sheet for use at carnival TEL: 6223-1227 INFO: E-mail members@ywca.org.sg

SPORTS

Boxing With The Ring

Be introduced to the art of boxing and try various cardio workouts with boxing elements.

WHERE: City of Tomorrow, B1-47/A-C CityLink Mall, One Raffles Link MRT: City Hall WHEN: Jan 15, 7 - 8pm ADMISSION: $15 TEL: 6327-9375 INFO: Sign up at cityoftomorrow.sg/events

Basketball Carnival

Form a team to take part in the inaugural ActiveSG & Nee Soon South CSC Basketball Carnival 2018. The categories are 5-on-5 Men's & Women's Open, 5-on-5 Youth 18 Boys & Girls, 3-on-3 Youth 16 Boys & Girls and 3-on-3 Youth 14 Boys & Girls.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Court@Khatib, opposite Khatib MRT station WHEN: Jan 27 & 28, 9am - 7pm ADMISSION: $30 - $90 a team, register by Jan 14 INFO: E-mail shirley_ong@ sport.gov.sg or chua_kah_ying@ sport.gov.sg

TALKS

Parents' Talk At Republic Poly

Parents of O-level graduates can better understand the post-secondary options for their child and get tips on applying to Republic Polytechnic through the Joint Admissions Exercise.

WHERE: Lecture Theatre W2, Republic Polytechnic, 9 Woodlands Avenue 9 MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Today, 5.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at rp.edu.sg/jae/parents-talk TEL: 6510-3000 INFO: E-mail Help-Outreach@rp.edu.sg

Lasik & Its Alternatives

This public forum by Singapore National Eye Centre will discuss whether it is time to get rid of one's glasses, whether one is suitable for Lasik or Smile (a gentle laser vision correction) procedures and what to expect in the procedures.

WHERE: SNEC Auditorium, Level 4 Singapore National Eye Centre, 11 Third Hospital Avenue MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Jan 17, 6.30 - 8.15pm ADMISSION: $5 registration fee (refreshments provided) TEL/INFO: SMS full name and mobile number to 9710-8463 or register at sneclaservisioncentre.com.sg

On Pollution Control In China

The speaker is Dr Li Yao, a visiting research fellow at the East Asian Institute, and associate professor of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, Level 6 Tower Block, NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Jan 19, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715/6779-1037 INFO: E-mail james_tan@nus.edu.sg or go to www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Tales Of The Malay World: Manuscripts And Early Works

Associate Librarian Nadirah Norruddin talks about the stories behind some of the most renowned works from the Malay Archipelago. She will also talk about the transition of handwritten manuscripts to printing and Singapore's importance as a printing hub for Malay publications in the 19th century.

WHERE: Programme Room, Bedok Public Library, 03-04 Heartbeat@Bedok, 11 Bedok North Street 1 MRT: Bedok WHEN: Jan 27, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free, register at tinyurl.com/nlb27jan INFO: E-mail enquiry@nlb.gov.sg

HDB Heartland Talk - Caring For Your Home

Find out how to kick-start your home renovations as well as pick up tips on home maintenance, fire safety, prevention of mosquito breeding, gardening and water conservation.

WHERE: Cheng San Community Club, Multi-Purpose Hall, 6 Ang Mo Kio Street 53 MRT: Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Feb 3, 2pm to 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Sign up at hdb.gov.sg/heartlandtalks by Feb 1

CLASSES

Free Coffee Brewing Sessions

Learn to brew coffee like a pro and taste single-origin coffees from different regions at these sessions hosted by Jewel Coffee.

WHERE: 129 Rangoon Road MRT: Farrer Park WHEN: Tomorrow & Jan 20, 9am ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/jewelcoffee

Parent-Child Interactive Learning

Spark your child's imagination and creativity through theatrical play in Kin-Esthetic: A Parent/Child Interactive Learning Experience. This programme also hopes to, through singing, dancing and acting in Mandarin, cultivate the child's interest in traditional Chinese culture from a young age.

WHERE: Practice Room, Level 10 Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: 10am - 11.15pm every Sunday from Jan 14 (except public holidays) ADMISSION: $250 a module for a parent-and-child (five - eight years old) pair TEL: 6802-5384 INFO: E-mail info@playinc.com.sg

Website Creation Workshop

Create your own website or blog using popular website creation tools in just two hours.

WHERE: Training Room, Level 1 WPP Building, 50 Scotts Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Jan 15 (9.30 - 11.30am), Jan 30 (6.30 - 8.30pm) ADMISSION: $55 INFO: websiteworkshop2.peatix.com

Botanical Painting For Beginners

Conducted by artist and educator Erwin Lian, this workshop at Bynd Artisan Atelier teaches basic botanical art using the techniques of watercolour. Participants get to take home a limited-edition hot press sketch book.

WHERE: 01-54, 44 Jalan Merah Saga MRT: Holland Village WHEN: Jan 20, 2 - 6pm ADMISSION: $180, register at byndartisan.com/workshop/botanical-painting.html TEL: 6475-1680 INFO: cherngzhi.com

Design, Creativity & Innovation Workshop

Participants can learn how to use design thinking to develop workable solutions to save time and money, increase certainty as well as the rate of success in solution adoption.

WHERE: SPH News Centre, 1000 Toa Payoh North MRT: Braddell WHEN: Feb 1, 9.30am - 6pm ADMISSION: $321 (registration closes on Jan 25), sign up at learning.stjobs.sg/courses TEL: 6319-8877 INFO: E-mail customercare@stjobs.sg

Invest Conference

The theme this year is Create Your Key To Investing Opportunities. Financial experts will share their investment and trading strategies.

WHERE: Level 7, NTUC Auditorium, 1 Marina Boulevard MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Jan 27 & 28, 9am - 6pm ADMISSION: $68 ($88 on site) INFO: E-mail events@shareinvestor.com

Valentine's Day Ikebana Workshop

This floral arrangement workshop is organised by Ikebana International (Singapore Chapter 135). The facilitator is Toshiko Saito from the Sogetsu School.

WHERE: Ballroom 1 The Japanese Association of Singapore, 120 Adam Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Feb 1, 2.30 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: $70 - $80 TEL: Text 9610-3584 INFO: E-mail ii135@gmail.com

FESTIVALS

Asian Women Writers Festival

The festival will feature authors such as Jung Chang (China/Britain), Mitra Phukan (India), Sabyn Javeri (Pakistan), and Balli Kaur Jaswal and Noraliah Norasid (Singapore). Events include panel discussions on opening night and a creative writing workshop on the second day.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Jan 19, 6 - 9pm; Jan 20, 1 - 3pm ADMISSION: $20 festival pass for two days TEL: 6377-2838 INFO: indiasemedia.com/featured-articles/buy-your-tickets-here.aspx

Aliwal Urban Art Festival

Organised by Aliwal Arts Centre, this year's Aliwal Urban Art Festival will be a celebration of urban sub-cultures. With Aliwal Street closed to vehicular traffic, the festival will explore lesser-known urban sub-cultures including street football, alternative street art forms and glamping, and celebrate Singapore indie music in a fun way.

WHERE: Kampong Glam & Aliwal Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Jan 20, from 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6435-0131 INFO: aliwalartscentre.sg

Light To Night Festival: Colour Sensations

One of the marquee events of Singapore Art Week, Light To Night Festival 2018: Colour Sensations transforms major cultural institutions and parks into spectacular works of art over two weeks. The festival is curated for a multi-generational audience with different interests, and includes a special series of indoor works by five artists - Ho Tzu Nyen, Lee Mingwei, David Medalla, Pinaree Sanpitak and teamLab.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, The Padang, The Arts House, Victoria Theatre & Victoria Concert Hall, Asian Civilisations Museum, Empress Lawn, Esplanade and Esplanade Park MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Jan 19 & 20, 26 & 27: 8pm - midnight; Jan 21 - 25, 28: 8 - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: facebook.com/nationalgallerysg