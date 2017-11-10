Happenings: Gigs

GIGS

Sinne Eeg And The Jacob Christoffersen Trio

Jazz vocalist Sinne Eeg was born into a musical family in the Danish countryside and began playing music at the age of four. This is her first performance in Singapore, where she will be accompanied by a piano trio.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sun, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $34, $44 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Hyukoh - Live In Singapore

The band have been credited for enlivening the South Korean indie music scene.

WHERE: Zepp@Bigbox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Nov 24, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

In::music - Jin An & Chriz Tong

Singapore singer-songwriters Jin An and Chriz Tong perform Mandarin originals.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Dec 1, 8pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Fleet Foxes - Live In Singapore

The American indie folk luminaries, who released their third album Crack-Up this year, perform live in Singapore for the first time.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Jan 14, 8pm ADMISSION: $88 - $148 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

CHARITY

The Pup-Up Cafe By Bosch

This fund-raising event includes a brunch that features puppy-themed human treats. Patisserie chef Yamashita also hosts a live baking session. All proceeds go to Save Our Street Dogs Singapore, an organisation which rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes stray and abandoned dogs.

WHERE: Level 4 Bosch Experience Centre, 11 Bishan Street 21 MRT: Bishan WHEN: Nov 18, 10am - 3pm ADMISSION: From $6 INFO: Register at bit.ly/2z8SI4b. Go to bit.ly/ThePupUpCafe

Harmony For Hope - One Voice Against Cancer

The National Cancer Centre Singapore presents its first public music performance by The Recital of Joy Music Interest Group, which comprises cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and staff. Net proceeds from the event will go towards patient care at National Cancer Centre.

WHERE: Mrs Lee Choon Guan Concert Hall, Anglo-Chinese School, 60 Barker Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Dec 9, 5.30pm ADMISSION: $39, $54, $104 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SPORTS

Men's Health Fit Guy

Participants of this interval circuit have to maintain their heart rate at 80 per cent for as long as they can to be in the running for the fittest-guy position each week. The fittest men will be invited to a showdown and the winner, who will be named the MH Fit Guy, will receive prizes.

WHERE: TripleFit Singapore, 02-63 Millenia Walk, 9 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Till Nov 30, various times ADMISSION: From $19 INFO: E-mail magmenshealth_promo@sph.com.sg. Register at www.menshealth.com.sg/fitguy

Weekends In The Park: Family Yoga

Take along water, a yoga mat and mosquito repellent for this family yoga session in the park.

WHERE: Bishan Park-Ang Mo Kio Park, Tecoma Green (lawn near Garden Spa/Dog Run), 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 MRT: Bishan/Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Sun, 8 - 9am ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Daddy Cool 6-A-Side Football

This football match for fathers and their children aged nine to 12 or 13 to 15 is organised by the Centre for Fathering in collaboration with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to raise awareness of family violence. Fringe activities include food and music.

WHERE: Jalan Besar Stadium, 100 Tyrwhitt Road MRT: Bendemeer/ Lavender WHEN: Nov 18, 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: $20 a father-and-child team or $100 for five pairs TEL: 6769-1238 INFO: Register at fathers.com.sg/daddy-cool2017 by Wed

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon And Kids Dash

There are four categories in this race: 42.195km Ekiden Run, 21.1km half-marathon, 10km Wheelchair and 600m Kids Dash.

WHERE: Orchard Road outside Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza (Ekiden, half-marathon & Kids Dash) & Esplanade Bridge (10km Wheelchair) MRT: Various WHEN: Dec 2, 5.30pm (Kids Dash) & Dec 3, 4.30am (Ekiden, half-marathon); Dec 3, 7.15am (10km Wheelchair) ADMISSION: $25 (Kids Dash); Ekiden, half-marathon & 10km Wheelchair from $75 INFO: Register at singaporemarathon.com

TALKS

Greasing The Wheels Of The Economy: Impact Of Corruption On China's Residential Land Market

Dr Lu Xi, an assistant professor at the National University of Singapore, shows that China's anti-corruption campaign - aimed at removing corruption in the monopoly land market - caused a decrease in land transaction volumes.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Dyslexia Awareness Talk

This talk aims to impart a deeper understanding of dyslexia, educating participants on how to identify dyslexic students to help them with their daily academic needs and boost their self-esteem.

WHERE: Programme Zone, 01-01 Bishan Public Library, 5 Bishan Place MRT: Bishan WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 7.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

The Conundrum, To Be Or Not To Be - Sharing The Experience Of Authentication And Collection

Independent architect Zhang Bo shares authentication tips through his first-hand experience in dealing with antiques and objects over the years. This programme is conducted in Mandarin and organised by The Society for Chinese Ceramics Studies.

WHERE: Imagination Room, Level 5 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 7 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Three Tigers, One Mountain: China, Japan And The United States In The Pacific Century

Journalist and author Richard McGregor discusses his new book, Asia's Reckoning, which reveals the old resentments, rival ambitions and alliances of convenience that have defined the trilateral relationship between Washington, Beijing and Tokyo since the 1970s.

WHERE: Block B, Level 3 Seminar Room 3 (BB-03-01), Faculty of Law, NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tue, 4.30 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: Register at www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Exhibition (de)Tour With Kathleen Ditzig

The assistant curator and manager of curatorial programmes at the National Museum of Singapore shares her research on the cultural legacy of the Cold War in South-east Asia, in particular the exhibition of the First South-east Asia Art Conference and Competition held in Manila in 1957.

WHERE: The Single Screen, Gillman Barracks, 43 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Wed, 7.30 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/ya7jexps

Who Governs The World? China And The Dilemmas Of Global Leadership

The lecture will provide an overview of new developments in Chinese foreign policy at the normative and practical levels, then assess Chinese involvement in specific realms of global policymaking. The speaker is Professor Katherine Morton, chair and professor of China's International Relations at the University of Sheffield in Britain.

WHERE: Level 4 Block B, Seminar Room 4-4, Faculty of Law, NUS Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Thu, 4.30 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: Register at www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Non-Aligned Movement: New Spaces Of Liberty, New Lines Of Alliance, New Modes Of Creativity

Serbian experimental art/design collective and Slovenian curator Bojana Piskur share their research on the Non-Aligned Movement, founded in 1961 at the Belgrade summit, and the birth of the so-called Third World during the Cold War.

WHERE: Studio, 01-05 Gillman Barracks, 38 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Nov 22, 7.30 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/yasfsn7o

How Children Can Be Creative Critical Thinkers

Mr Joseph Wong, an Advanced Certificate in Training and Assessment (ACTA)-certified trainer, shares a habit that parents can adopt to turn their children into creative critical thinkers.

WHERE: Programme Area, 03-02 The LLibrary, 11 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Nov 30, 12.30 - 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CLASSES

Percussion Workshop

This workshop is led by American conga player Steve Thornton and facilitated by home-grown musician and industry veteran Mohamed Noor. It is recommended for percussionists and music students with at least three to five years of performing experience. Held as part of Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Rehearsal Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Nov 18, 10am ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

FESTIVALS

Dreamseeds Arts Fest

This public multi-experiential arts festival presents an inclusive arts platform to showcase works and performances by the beneficiaries of Club Rainbow (Singapore). The non-profit organisation provides compassionate services for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

WHERE: *Scape, 2 Orchard Link MRT: Somerset WHEN: Nov 18 - 25, various times ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6377-1789 INFO: www.facebook.com/dreamseedsfest

Let's Go Jalan Jalan

This food and music festival features live music by local busker talents with up-and-coming singers, a live parade, game stalls and more than 20 stores selling unique handmade items.

WHERE: The Three Peacocks, 8 Port Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Nov 17, 5pm; Nov 18 & 19, 10am ADMISSION: Free; coupon booklets at $10 each TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

Arts In Your Neighbourhood

This initiative by the National Arts Council features more than 40 accessible arts activities across 17 locations islandwide, such as puppetry performances, a public art showcase and discovery trails. It runs till Nov 26.

INFO: tinyurl.com/ybmrl9wd