Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

The Apex Project: Adam EP Launch

Local a cappella group The Apex Project's debut EP, Adam, was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter and comprises four original tracks. The open category champions of the Singapore A Cappella Championship 2016 perform pop and jazz songs with a theatrical twist.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sun, 7pm ADMISSION: $25 from adamlivesg17.peatix.com, $30 at the door

Juying Symphonic Band Presents: Symphony By The Gardens

A contemporary repertoire of symphonic music will be presented, including popular musical tunes such as The Phantom Of The Opera and themes from movies such as Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End (2007).

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Taiwan 4 Divas Concert

Taiwanese Hokkien singers Fang Rui Er, Zhang Xiu Qing, Chen Ying Jie and Cai Qiu Feng perform at this show.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $52 - $162 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Resonates With: Ragha X Gildon Choo

Ragha, co-founder of Music Love Yoga, performs on the Indian classical flute with pipa performer Choo.

WHERE: Padang Atrium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 2, 3 & 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

Music Craze 2017 Live In Singapore

Mandopop singers William So, Sam Lee and Roger Yang perform their hit songs in this collaborative concert.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 2, 8pm ADMISSION: $72 - $302 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Gerhana Skacinta Live

The Malaysian ska band perform here in celebration of its 18th anniversary.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sept 8, 7pm ADMISSION: $68 (standard), $74 (event day) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Russell Thompkins Jr & The New Stylistics 14th Anniversary Tour

The American soul singer departed from vocal group The Stylistics in 2000 and formed his current band.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 10, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $92 - $192 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Sing Jazz Presents: Gregory Porter

The American modern jazz singer, one of the genre's rare crossover artists of this decade, returns to Singapore for this concert.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sept 29, 9pm ADMISSION: $118 - $150 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

CHARITY

Fairground For All

Highlights of this carnival and flea market include performances, games and food. Proceeds will go towards programmes that help young Singaporeans escape a life of poverty. Organised by Beyond Social Services.

WHERE: Zentrum, Block A Level 1 ITE College Central, 2 Ang Mo Kio Drive MRT: Yio Chu Kang/Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Sun, 10am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free, fairground coupons can be purchased on-site or at www.fairgroundforall.sg

The Jam: A Pangdemonium Fundraiser

Nathan Hartono, Benjamin Kheng, Inch Chua, Tabitha Nauser and Andrew Marko perform at this fund-raiser for Pangdemonium theatre company.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sept 1, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $34 - $204 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Sichuan Orchestra Of China

Helmed by Singaporean maestro Darrell Ang, the orchestra presents a repertoire of popular symphonic spectaculars such as Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. This fund-raising concert is organised as part of this year's Sands for Singapore Charity Festival.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sept 8, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $64 - $254 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Soul Strings

Indian Carnatic music composer and vocalist Sudha Ragunathan performs on two nights, with all proceeds going to the Sankara Eye Society, which sponsors eye surgery for the rural underprivileged in India.

WHERE: Khoo Auditorium, Singapore Chinese Girls' School, 190 Dunearn Road MRT: Stevens WHEN: Sept 16 & 17, 5pm ADMISSION: $50 & $100, call or WhatsApp 9456-8551/8448-9035/ 9007-8305 for tickets INFO: sankaraeye.sg

CLASSES

For The Love Of Eurasian Cooking

Sample authentic Eurasian food and learn to cook popular Eurasian dishes at this cooking event to raise funds for the Eurasian Heritage Centre.

WHERE: 112 Katong, 112 East Coast Road MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Tomorrow (youth event) & Sun (family event), noon - 5pm ADMISSION: Free for youth event; $40 a family of four for family event INFO: E-mail denise@eurasians.org or call 6447-1578 ext 206 to register. Go to www.eurasians.org.sg/events/for-the-love-of-eurasian-cooking

TALKS

International Labour Migration Intermediaries And The Rise Of The Administrative Society In China

Social life in China since the 1990s has become more orderly even as economic inequalities and social tensions have increased. This seminar approaches this paradoxical development. The speaker is Xiang Biao, a professor of social anthropology at the University of Oxford.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore, Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Singapore Cancer Society Know Your Diet & Beat Gastric Cancer

The event aims to educate attendees on making healthier diet choices and food safety matters. There will be a live cooking demo of two healthy dishes and a gastric cancer awareness talk by a Singapore Cancer Society volunteer doctor.

WHERE: Hougang Central Hub (sheltered location outside Hougang Mall & MRT station), 90 Hougang Avenue 10 MRT: Hougang WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: Free, call 6421-5860, e-mail communityhealth@singaporecancersociety.org.sg or go to bit.ly/Diet17 to register

Storying Change: Narratives Of Today And Tomorrow

At this multidisciplinary forum, scholars and practitioners in fields such as language, literature, mass media and heritage will be invited to share their thoughts on language trends, developments and challenges in Singapore.

WHERE: LT B2.17, Level 2 Singapore University of Social Sciences, 461 Clementi Road MRT: King Albert Park WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 - 5.15pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.suss.edu.sg

Analysing China's Soft Power Strategy And Comparative Indian Initiatives

The speaker, Parama Sinha Palit, a scholar of international relations who is based in Singapore, examines the evolution and application of China's soft power.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore, Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Thu, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

FESTIVALS

Yellowren Arts Festival 2017

There will be inter-school canvas art and dance competitions, artists showcasing visual art, installation art, and activities such as art jamming, paper marbling, making a light catcher and stitch art, as well as music performances and food.

WHERE: Lower Seletar Reservoir Park, intersection of Yishun Avenue 1 & Lentor Avenue MRT: Yishun WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6671-9479 INFO: E-mail artsfestival@yellowren.com. Go to www.facebook.com/Yellowren

SMU Arts Festival 2017: Pages

This annual celebration of creativity and the arts involves more than 20 student clubs from Singapore Management University's Arts and Cultural Fraternity. In its third consecutive year, the festival will feature workshops, theatre, dance, music and the visual arts.

WHERE: Various venues at Singapore Management University, 81 Victoria Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall WHEN: Sept 8 - 17, various times ADMISSION: Register for both free & ticketed events at www.smuartsfestival.com

Silver Arts 2017

From performances to workshops, seniors can showcase their creative talents or learn a new skill. The festival will take place from Sept 1 to 24.

INFO: artsforall.sg/initiatives/silver-arts.aspx