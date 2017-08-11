Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Music Oasis At Singapore Botanic Gardens

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra's post-celebration of Singapore's 52nd birthday features songs such as Prince Sang Nila Utama and Singa. The orchestra is led by assistant conductor Moses Gay and guest conductor Dedric Wong.

WHERE: Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Resonates With: HubbaBubbas

This three-piece home-grown post-acoustic band perform covers of songs in genres ranging from R&B and pop to hip-hop and jazz tooriginals.

WHERE: Padang Atrium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 2, 3 & 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

SSO Pops Concert: A Night At The Movies

Singapore Symphony Orchestra associate conductor Jason Lai presents a movie date night of music from the cinema.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Aug 31, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $31 - $92 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Derrick Back To 19 Live

Home-grown singer Derrick Hoh, an alumnus of Channel U's Project SuperStar, performs in an intimate venue.

WHERE: Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sept 3, 5pm ADMISSION: $58 - $128 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: apactix.com

An Evening With Peter Cetera

The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter behind American rock band Chicago performs his second solo show in Singapore.

WHERE: Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Sept 8, 8pm ADMISSION: $111 - $231 TEL: 6733-0360 INFO: AsiaBoxOffice.com

CHARITY

SPD Ability Walk 2017

The 3km walk raises funds to provide programmes and services for people with disabilities, to help them be independent.

WHERE: Dragon & Phoenix Court, Chinese Garden Singapore, 1 Chinese Garden Road MRT: Chinese Garden WHEN: Aug 27, 8am ADMISSION: $30 (individual), $56 (buddy deal), $15 (child aged five - 12), $25 (group deal for 10 persons & more) INFO: Register at spdabilitywalk.spd.org.sg by Thu

Play It Forward Junior

Form a team of four to represent a Singapore charity of choice in the third edition of the Sands for Singapore Charity Festival's signature challenge. Children aged seven to 12 will play simple games and beat the clock to win cash prizes for the charity.

WHERE: Event Plaza, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sept 10, 8am ADMISSION: Free, register at www.marinabaysands.com/sands-for-singapore/find-out-more.html by Aug 18

TALKS

China 1979: A Year Of Great Significance

Speaker Thomas B. Gold has written extensively about the many aspects of societies on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. He was aUS government-sponsored exchange student in China during the beginning of economic reforms and witnessed first-hand how Chinese citizens strategised to adapt to the new opportunities created.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469A Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Re-Imagining Home: Vietnam As Sign, Site And History In Contemporary Art

Art historian Pamela Corey surveys the works of diasporic Vietnamese artists that draw on themes of transnational history, such as competing nationalism, contested historiographies, wartime trauma and diasporic migration.

WHERE: Glass Room, Level 5 Supreme Court Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

Gallery Lectures: A Survey Of Artists' Collectives In Singapore From 1935-1988

This lecture examines different types of artist collectives and how collectivism influences the ways artists think about and make art. The speaker is Seng Yu Jin, a senior curator at National Gallery Singapore. WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Level B1 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 3 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

Lecture: Tantrism And State Formation In South-east Asia

This talk explores the indissoluble link between the state and Tantric ideologies/ritual systems in South-east Asia. Speaker Andrea Acri was trained at Leiden University and the University of Rome, La Sapienza.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Mon, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg

Lunch Bites With CPF: 3 Things You Need To Know About Using Your CPF Monies For Housing

Learn how you can use your Central Provident Fund monies for housing.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Woodlands Regional Library, 01-03 Woodlands Civic Centre, 900 South Woodlands Drive MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Tue, 1 - 2pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Seminar: The Government's Business: Politics, Policies And The Corporate Sector In Malaysia

Professor of political economy Edmund Terence Gomez, from the University of Malaya's Faculty of Economics & Administration, provides a historical review of government- business relations in Malaysia.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Wed, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Tue

Public Forum On Laser Cataract Surgery

Consultants from the Singapore National Eye Centre talk about laser cataract surgery using femtosecond lasers and customising cataract surgery.

WHERE: Auditorium, Level 4 Singapore National Eye Centre, 11 Third Hospital Avenue MRT: Outram Park Park WHEN: Aug 19, 10am - noon ADMISSION: $8 TEL: Call 6322-8822, message 9710-8463 or e-mail events@snec.com.sg to register INFO: www.snec.com.sg

Ask Yong Chuan: Making A Mid-career Switch? Prepare For The Pains, Problems & Pitfalls

The Straits Times' senior manpower correspondent Toh Yong Chuan speaks about mid-career shifts and future skills.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Central Public Library, National Library Board, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Aug 25, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Dyslexia Awareness Talk

This talk aims to provide a deeper understanding of dyslexia and help the audience to identify dyslexic students as well as provide tips on coping with their academic demands.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Woodlands Regional Library, 01-03 Woodlands Civic Centre, 900 South Woodlands Drive MRT: Woodlands WHEN: Aug 26, 2 - 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CLASSES

Alap-IPA IP Knowledge Series: Copyright & E-Publications

Acquire a deeper understanding of issues relating to copyright ownership, infringement, defences and enforcement in the digital world.

WHERE: ManuLife Centre, 01-01 Manulife Centre Singapore, 51 Bras Basah Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Aug 18, 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: $214 TEL: 6848-8297/6848-8290 INFO: Register at alap.bookcouncil.sg

FESTIVALS

FestivalForGood 2017

This festival with a socially conscious bent features a pop-up market, experience capsules, conversations and live performances.

WHERE: lyf@SMU, MPH Building, 71-77 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Aug 19, noon - 10pm ADMISSION: Free, register at ffg2017.peatix.com for a free tote bag, while stocks last INFO: festivalforgood.sg