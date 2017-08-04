Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

NParks Live Out Loud

This open-mic series showcases budding talents, with performances taking place on green spaces around the island. Each act will be given 15 minutes to display its musical talents in any form.

WHERE: River Plains, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 MRT: Bishan/Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30 - 7pm

WHERE: Parkland Green, East Coast Park, 920 East Coast Parkway MRT: Dakota WHEN: Tomorrow, 6.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

Sum 41 Live In Singapore

The Canadian pop-punk veterans are touring to promote their latest album, 13 Voices.

WHERE: Zepp@BigBox, 1 Venture Avenue MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Aug 24, 8pm ADMISSION: $120 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Sing Jazz Presents: Gregory Porter

The American modern jazz singer, one of the genre's rare crossover artists of this decade, returns to Singapore for this concert.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sept 29, 9pm ADMISSION: $118 - $150 TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

CHARITY

Long Long Time Ago Charity Carnival By National Kidney Foundation

There will be traditional local delicacies, retro-themed games and kid-friendly carnival activities, as well as a flea market and an open-air screening of Jack Neo's movie, Long Long Time Ago (2016). All funds raised go towards providing haemodialysis patients with artificial kidneys.

WHERE: Marina Barrage, 8 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Marina South Pier WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 11am - 8pm ADMISSION: Carnival coupons are $10 each TEL: 1800-Kidneys (5436397) INFO: www.nkfs.org/event/charity-carnival-2017

Sunday Sales At Shop@RedCross

There will be new and pre-loved apparel, accessories, electronic devices and more at bargain prices. Proceeds will go towards Singapore Red Cross' local humanitarian services.

WHERE: Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Sun, 11am - 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: redcross.sg

The Sichuan Orchestra Of China

Helmed by Singaporean maestro Darrell Ang, the orchestra presents a repertoire of popular symphonic spectaculars such as Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. This fund-raising concert is organised as part of this year's Sands for Singapore Charity Festival, Marina Bay Sands' annual signature event that raises funds and awareness for local charities.

WHERE: Sands Theatre, Mastercard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sept 8, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $64 - $254 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Soul Strings

Indian Carnatic music composer and vocalist Sudha Ragunathan performs on two nights, with all proceeds going to the Sankara Eye Society, which sponsors eye surgery for the rural underprivileged in India.

WHERE: Khoo Auditorium, Singapore Chinese Girls' School, 190 Dunearn Road MRT: Stevens WHEN: Sept 16 & 17, 5pm ADMISSION: $50 & $100, call or WhatsApp 9456-8551/ 8448-9035/9007-8305 for tickets INFO: sankaraeye.sg

TALKS

Farmers' Specialised Cooperatives In China: A Typology Of Fraud And Failure

Since the 1990s, agricultural cooperatives have experienced rapid expansion in China. Speaker John Donaldson, an associate professor of political science at Singapore Management University, with his team, visited 50 cooperatives across the country, finding that the vast majority of the agricultural cooperatives are not authentic and fail to deliver expected benefits to smallholders.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Today, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

Seminar: Rising Religious And Ethnic Politics In The Upper Mekong Region

This seminar considers the broader issues of how the apparent global resurgence of religious and ethnic identity politics is playing out in the borderlands of the Upper Mekong. The speaker is Dr Micah Morton, a visiting fellow in the Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute's Thailand and Myanmar Studies programmes.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Mon, 3 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg by today

Seminar: Malaysian GE-14 Election Scenarios - Old And New Terrain

Prime Minister Najib Razak must hold the Malaysian elections by August next year. This seminar draws on voting behaviour data in earlier elections and field interviews to lay out the different factors that will potentially shape the results. The speaker is Professor Bridget Welsh, a visiting professor of political science at John Cabot University in Rome.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Haw Par Villa WHEN: Tue, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free, register at www.iseas.edu.sg by Mon

The Geographical Disparity Of China's Household Incomes And Fiscal Burdens

This seminar will examine some of the factors that have played a role in the reversal of inter-province income disparity in China and take a closer look at the impact of shifting fiscal burdens across the regions. The speaker is Dr Lu Ding, a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore.

WHERE: EAI Conference Room, 06-01 Tower Block, National University of Singapore Bukit Timah Campus, 469 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tue, 3.30 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6516-3715 INFO: www.eai.nus.edu.sg

President's Speaker Series at Yale-NUS: Pulitzer Prize Winner Stephen Greenblatt

This lecture by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author focuses on extreme old age, a problem that was relatively rare in the past, but has become increasingly common in the world.

WHERE: Yale-NUS College Performance Hall, 18 College Avenue West MRT: Clementi WHEN: Thu, 6.30 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6601-5622 INFO: Register at stephengreenblatt.peatix.com

The Gender Diverse Stem Workplace

Studies have found that the ratio of female to male researchers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) is 7:20 and that women in Stem fields are more likely to leave their jobs than women in other fields. Industry leaders will speak on what has worked for them in creating more conducive work environments to hire and retain more female Stem talent.

WHERE: Conference Room 1, Strathmore Building, Tanglin International Centre, 352 Tanglin Road MRT: Redhill WHEN: Aug 17, 8.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at stemhr.peatix.com. Go to www.unwomen-nc.org.sg

Finding Her Voice

This discussion with industry insiders from theatre, television and music will explore the role of women in leadership and decision-making roles in creating content and shaping culture in arts and the media in the 21st century. The speakers are Jason Lai, Sue Adams and Tan Suet Lee.

WHERE: Grand Amphitheatre, Essec Asia-Pacific, 5 Nepal Park MRT: one-north/Buona Vista WHEN: Aug 23, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $5 INFO: Register at findinghervoice.peatix.com. Go to www.unwomen-nc.org.sg

Storying Change: Narratives Of Today And Tomorrow

This forum will bring together speakers from various fields to explore stories about change at national, societal and individual levels.

WHERE: LT B.2.17, Block B, Level 2 Singapore University of Social Sciences, 461 Clementi Road MRT: King Albert Park WHEN: Aug 26, 2 - 5.15pm ADMISSION: Free. Register at www.suss.edu.sg/microsites/SASS/StoryingChange by Aug 15

CLASSES

Out Of The Woods - A Visual Storytelling Workshop

This visual storytelling workshop by writer-illustrator David Liew will teach participants how to think about and create visual stories.

WHERE: HeARTistry, 03-57 Hong Lim Complex, 531 Upper Cross Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Aug 15 & 22, 7 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $85 TEL: 9731-6547 INFO: Register at heartistry.com.sg/david-liew

Urban Gnome Doors

Learn how to create miniature urban gnome doors using cards and other found objects.

WHERE: HeARTistry, 03-57 Hong Lim Complex, 531 Upper Cross Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Aug 19 & 26, 10am - 1pm & 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: $100 TEL: 9731-6547 INFO: Register at heartistry.com.sg/david-liew

SPORTS

Monster Jam

This event combines entertainment with off-road motorsport competition. The trucks featured include the Grave Digger, Max-D and El Toro Loco. There is also a pre-show pit party.

WHERE: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Aug 19, 7pm (pit party from 2 - 6pm) ADMISSION: $25 - $120 TEL: 3158-7888 INFO: www.sportshubtix.sg