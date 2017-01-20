Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

The Company Of Cats: Neko Highway

Mandarin band Neko Highway will perform funk and rock tunes.

WHERE: The Company of Cats, 6B Mosque Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Today, 8 - 10pm ADMISSION: $16 (includes two-hour cat room stay) INFO: Tickets from nekohighwayatthecompanyofcats.peatix.com

James Taylor & His All-Star Band In Concert

The prolific American singer-songwriter performs with his band, which include Michael Landau (electric guitars), Jimmy Johnson (electric bass/MD) and Luis Conte (percussion).

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green MRT: Buona Vista WHEN: Feb 21, 8pm ADMISSION: $102 - $272 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

Fund-raising Dinner For Exclusively Mongrels At Urban Farm & Barn

Half of the proceeds from this fund-raiser will be donated to Exclusively Mongrels, an organisation that rescues impounded stray dogs.

WHERE: Urban Farm & Barn, Bukit Panjang Hill MRT: Hillview WHEN: Feb 12, 6 - 8pm ADMISSION: $100 INFO: For tickets, call 6526-7726 or e-mail sales@pocketgreens.com.sg

Run For Hope

Join cancer patients and survivors on a 3.5km or 10km run to raise money for the National Cancer Centre Research Fund.

WHERE: Bayfront Event Space, Marina Bay (next to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands) MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Feb 19, 7.15am (10km) & 7.30am (3.5km) ADMISSION: $50 (PAssion Card member/past participant), $55 (public), $48 (two people), $32 (youth aged five - 18), $45 (group of 20 & older) INFO: Register at www.runforhope.sg by Feb 2

SPORTS

Unchained In Changi

This independent professional wrestling event features Singapore talents such as The Statement, The Eurasian Dragon and Mighty Arrow.

WHERE: UE Convention Centre, 4 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 MRT: Expo WHEN: Jan 27, 8pm ADMISSION: $33 - $64 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Asia Pole Championship 2017

This international pole-fitness annual competition is aimed at promoting and celebrating pole dance as an athletic pursuit. Workshops will also be held at various levels.

WHERE: University Cultural Centre Theatre, National University of Singapore Centre for the Arts, 50 Kent Ridge Crescent MRT: Clementi WHEN: Competition: Feb 26, 2pm; workshops: Feb 24 - 25 , various times ADMISSION: $58.90, $80.30; separate rates for workshops INFO: Tickets from www.asiapolechampionship.com

Runninghour 2017

This non-competitive blindfold run aims to integrate people with special needs into mainstream community through sports. Participants will run alongside visually, intellectually and physically disabled runners.

WHERE: Reservoir Lawn, Bedok Reservoir WHEN: May 13, 5pm MRT: Bedok ADMISSION: Early bird till Feb 28, past participants: $40 (10km), $35 (5km), $25 (3.5km); March 1 - April 23: $45 (10km), $40 (5km), $30 (3.5km) INFO: Register at www.runninghour.com by April 23

TALKS

HistoriaSG: On The Contemporary And Contemporary Art In Singapore...

This lecture by Professor C.J. Wee Wan-ling about the development of contemporary art in Singapore is presented in conjunction with Singapore Art Week and the National Museum's exhibition, What Is Not Visible Is Not Invisible.

WHERE: The Salon, Level 1, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.30 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6332-3659 INFO: Register at www.eventbrite.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

Behind The Scenes: Insights Into Conservation Challenges

Join a panel of speakers and experts in the field as they showcase selected conserved works from the National Gallery Singapore's collection and share insights on the challenges of conserving works across different mediums. Part of Art Week Singapore 2017.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 3 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: To register, e-mail adultlearning@nationalgallery.sg. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg

Cities And Kings: A Journey Through The Art And Archaeology Of Myanmar

Dr Stephen Murphy, curator of the Cities And Kings exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum, talks about Myanmar's rich artistic heritage, from the ancient Pyu and Mon cultures to the temple-studded plains of Bagan.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Auditorium, Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Mon, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail mml@fom.sg. Go to www.fom.sg

Medical Issues And Challenges Faced By Stroke Survivors

Learn about post-stroke complications and ways to prevent it from happening. The speaker is Dr Tan Yeow Leng from the Rehabilitation Medicine department of Singapore General Hospital.

WHERE: AICare Link @ Maxwell, 04-01 MND Annexe B, 7 Maxwell Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tue, 12.30 - 1.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: To register, call 1800-650-6060. Go to www.silverpages.sg

A Librarian's World

In conjunction with the National Library's exhibition, Script & Stage: Theatre In Singapore From The 50s To 80s, librarians give a sneak peek into the variety of resources on the English, Chinese and Tamil theatre scene in Singapore.

WHERE: Imagination Room, Level 5 Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Thu, 7 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

A Lighter Side Of History: A Lion Dance Costume Maker

In conjunction with Chinese New Year, lion-dance costume craftsman Henry Ng will share the story of his journey in the industry and demonstrate key parts of the costume-crafting process. Conducted in Mandarin.

WHERE: The Salon, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Jan 30, 11am - noon ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6332-3659 INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

Beyond The Silence: The Legacy Of John Cage, Workshop By Margaret Leng Tan

Classically trained musician Margaret Leng Tan presents a portrait of 20th-century Renaissance man John Cage, having worked with him for almost a decade.

WHERE: The Salon, Level 1 National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Feb 4, 2 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6332-3659 INFO: Register at eventbrite.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

CLASSES

Etching & Chine-Colle

Learn about this special printmaking process, where pre-cut paper of a different colour, shape or texture is adhered to the overall etched design.

WHERE: STPI, 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Wed, 7 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: $50 TEL: 6336-3663 INFO: E-mail tamae@stpi.com.sg to register. Go to www.stpi.com.sg

Collograph Printing Workshop: You Are You, Truer Than True

Echoing the themes explored in the National Gallery exhibition, Artist And Empire, participants will learn about the printmaking process and create works that reflect how their sense of identity is shaped by culture.

WHERE: Keppel Centre for Art Education Workshops 1 & 2, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Feb 5 & March 5, 2 - 5pm ADMISSION: $50 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg

AFCC 2017 Writers & Illustrators Retreat

This four-day, three-night residency, to be held from May 13 to 16 at Angsana Bintan Resorts in Indonesia, aims to encourage more writers, illustrators and content creators to create Asian content for children. The retreat is open to local and foreign children's content creators, and the course fee of $600 includes a five-day pass to the Asian Festival of Children's Content 2017 from May 17 to 21. The deadline for submissions is March 5.

INFO: For more details & to apply, go to afcc.com.sg/2017/page/writers-illustrators-retreat

FESTIVALS

Huayi - Chinese Festival Of Arts

This festival will celebrate the Chinese New Year through an array of ticketed and free programmes, including theatre, dance, music and visual arts. The festival will run from Feb 3 to 12.

INFO: For more details & ticketing information, go to www.esplanade.com