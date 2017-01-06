Happenings - Gigs

GIGS

Busking: Movies Reprise

Home-grown band Music In The City will perform Mandopop songs from classic and recent movies.

WHERE: Mist Walk @ Marina Bay, Waterfront Promenade, 2 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 6 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/musicinthecitysg

Anirudh Live In Singapore

This Tamil rock music concert features Indian film composer and singer Anirudh, who will be supported by international and local artists such as Shabir and Lady Kash.

WHERE: The Max Pavilion @ Singapore Expo Hall 10, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Jan 21, 6.30pm ADMISSION: $44 - $304 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

The Bellamy Brothers Live In Singapore

The American pop and country music duo will perform hits such as Redneck Girl and Sugar Daddy.

WHERE: Kallang Theatre, 1 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Jan 23, 8pm ADMISSION: $41 - $102 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Bring Me The Horizon Live In Singapore

This British metal band have sold more than two million albums worldwide.

WHERE: D'Marquee, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Feb 2, 8pm ADMISSION: $112 (standard), $132 (event day) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

CHARITY

Contribute To Singapore's Largest Rice Bucket For Charity!

Redeem a Prosperous Rice Bucket and 2kg of rice will be donated to Shan You Wellness Centre, a non-profit organisation that serves daily meals to the vulnerable elderly and those who may not have daily meals in Singapore.

WHERE: Yew Tee Point Atrium, 21 Choa Chu Kang North 6 MRT: Yew Yee WHEN: Sun, Jan 15 & 22, noon - 2pm ADMISSION: Rice bucket can be redeemed with $88 spent (limited to 135 buckets daily) INFO: yewteepoint.fraserscentrepointmalls.com

SPORTS

SMBC Singapore Open

In competition for a prize purse of US$1 million (S$1.4 million) are three-time Singapore Open champion Adam Scott, Spanish star Sergio Garcia, four-time Major winner Ernie Els and last year's winner Song Younghan.

WHERE: Serapong Course, Sentosa Golf Club, 27 Bukit Manis Road MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Jan 19 - 22, 7am ADMISSION: Suites @ 18th VIP Hospitality Pass: $500 (Jan 19 & 20), $750 (Jan 21 & 22), $2,000 (season); General course pass (adult): $20 (Jan 19 & 20), $30 (Jan 21 & 22), $60 (season); General course pass (child aged five - 12): $5 (Jan 19 & 20), $10 (Jan 21 & 22), $20 (season); concessions available INFO: Tickets from www.apactix.com

Asean Basketball League

After missing out on a championship win last season, professional basketball team Singapore Slingers are primed to do battle again, competing against teams from the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

WHERE: OCBC Arena, 7 Stadium Drive MRT: Stadium WHEN: Till March 19, 4pm ADMISSION: Silver reserved: $12 (adult), $6 (concession); Gold reserved: $16 (adult), $8 (concession) INFO: www.apactix.com

TALKS

Art Talks: Iskandar Jalil: Inspired And Inspiring

Academic and ceramic artist Suriani Suratman shares her insights on artist Iskandar Jalil's teaching philosophies and his legacy, with Syed Muhammad Hafiz, co-curator of the exhibition, Iskandar Jalil: Kembara Tanah Liat (Clay Travels).

WHERE: Glass Room, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free (first come, first served) TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

Make It Work: A Talk By The Balvenie Connoisseurs Of Craft

Craftsmen Cherin Sim, Ewejin Tee and Morgan Yeo share their creative process, start-up journeys and insights on Singapore's do-it-yourself scene.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Room, Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Thu, 7.30 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Building A Dementia-Friendly Community

Learn more about dementia, its symptoms and how to support those suffering from the condition.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Bedok Public Library, 21 Bedok North Street 1 MRT: Bedok WHEN: Jan 14, noon - 1pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Seminar: Unveiling The Answers To Trump And Brexit - What Next For Global Politics And Economics?

Jorgen Orstrom Moller's book, The Veil Of Circumstance, analyses the turmoil of current world affairs and seeks answers in an increasingly unpredictable world. This seminar discusses the book, as well as how groups and values can help to make economics and politics work again.

WHERE: Seminar Room 2, Iseas - Yusof Ishak Institute, 30 Heng Mui Keng Terrace MRT: Kent Ridge/Haw Par Villa WHEN: Jan 16, 2.45 - 5pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6778-0955 INFO: Register at www.iseas.edu.sg. Registration closes on Jan 13

AskST@NLB Talk: Which Places Should Be On Your Travel Bucket List For 2017?

The Straits Times' travel correspondent Lee Siew Hua shares destinations that are some of the world's best-kept secrets.

WHERE: Imagine, library@orchard, 03-12 Orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Jan 20, 7 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

CLASSES

Piano Masterclass By Vanessa Latarche & Viola Masterclass By Tan Wee-Hsin

Join the head of keyboard at the Royal College of Music in a piano masterclass, followed by a viola masterclass by Dr Tan Wee-Hsin of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

WHERE: Lee Foundation Theatre, Nafa Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Tue, 2 - 4pm (piano masterclass), 4 - 6pm (viola masterclass) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6512-4179 INFO: E-mail music@nafa.edu.sg. Go to www.nafa.edu.sg

Poetry Writing

The workshop will cover the various types of poetry.

WHERE: Imagination Room, Level 5 Central Public Library, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Jan 14, 9am - noon ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Photography Workshop: Light Studies

Learn to appreciate light and shadow in this workshop with two guided shoots - at dusk and dawn. Participants will need to take along their own DSLRs.

WHERE: Objectifs, 155 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Jan 31 & Feb 10, 7.30 - 10pm; Feb 4, 7 - 9.30am & Feb 7, 6.30 - 9pm (guided shoots) ADMISSION: $295 (four sessions) TEL: 6336-2957 INFO: Register at www.objectifs.com.sg

FESTIVALS

Dangerous Fest

This inaugural festival will feature a punk music line-up that includes home-grown bands such as Abolition A.D and The Caulfield Cult.

WHERE: Multi-purpose Hall, Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 - 11pm ADMISSION: $15 (at the door) INFO: www.facebook.com/acphcsg

Artwalk Little India

This festival - themed Your Path To Remember - leads visitors into a space in time where memories and stories of the precinct come to life through animated telling of traditional folktales and mythologies, as well as art installations and immersive performances.

WHERE: Various locations in Little India MRT: Little India WHEN: Thu - Jan 17, various times ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6496-5000 INFO: For more information on the walking trail & performance times, go to tinyurl.com/hlrh8a3