Happenings - Films

FILMS

The Room (M18)

Johnny is a successful banker who lives happily in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancee, Lisa. One day, she gets bored of him and decides to seduce his best friend, Mark.

WHERE: The Projector (Green Room), Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Frozen

In this Disney movie, Elsa accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice and traps her home in infinite winter. Her sister, Anna, and her team embark on a journey to change the harsh weather.

WHERE: Stories Come Alive Room (Children's Zone), Bukit Panjang Public Library, 04-16/17 Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Road MRT: Bukit Panjang WHEN: Wed, 5.30 - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: nlb.gov.sg

The Square (M18)

The Singapore Film Society is presenting The Square, directed by Ruben Ostlund. The comedy-drama - in Swedish, English and Danish with English subtitles - is about Christian, a respected curator of a modern art museum, and a divorced but devoted father of two who drives an electric car and supports good causes.

WHERE: GV Grand, 03-29 Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade MRT: Tiong Bahru/Orchard WHEN: Wed, 9 - 11.30pm ADMISSION: SFS membership from $50 for two years; booth opens from 8.30pm TEL: 9017-0160 INFO: E-mail info@singaporefilmsociety.com or go to singaporefilmsociety.com

NATURE

Sungei Buloh Literary Walk: Into The Wild With A Writer

Explore the wild side of nature and literary imagination in this customised walking tour with Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve's writer-in-residence, Yong Shu Hoong. Visitors will be led to some of his favourite spots in the reserve. Suitable for lovers of nature and literary writing.

WHERE: Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve (meet at Information Counter, Wetland Centre) MRT: Kranji WHEN: Jan 6, 9.30 - 11am ADMISSION: Free, e-mail subtextinfo@yahoo.com INFO: E-mail nparks_sbwr@nparks.gov.sg

A Walk With Your Neighbours: The Macaques Of MacRitchie

The long-tailed macaques are the most conspicuous animals at MacRitchie Reservoir Park. Although commonly seen, they are misunderstood. Join the walk, led by experts from the Jane Goodall Institute Singapore, to learn more about the animals.

WHERE: Meet at Mushroom Cafe, MacRitchie Reservoir Park MRT: Caldecott WHEN: Jan 13, 5 - 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at sg.monkey.walk@gmail.com at least three days in advance INFO: E-mail jayasri_lakshminarayanan@nparks.gov.sg

PETS

Obedience Class For Dogs

The Basic Obedience Foundation Class by Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD) incorporates the Amichien Bonding principles, which form the foundation of owners' relationship with their dogs. Participants will also learn techniques of communication and basic obedience exercises.

WHERE: Bishan Park II MRT: Ang Mo Kio/Bishan WHEN: Sun, 2.30 - 4pm ADMISSION: $350 ($250 for ASD adopter) for six weekly sessions TEL: 6100-2737 INFO: E-mail info@asdsingapore.com

Animal Communication With Furkids

The Level 1 workshop offers a foundation-level session to help participants communicate telepathically with their pets. In the Level 2 workshop, they will learn about animals' viewpoints on death and how best they can support the animals in their last stages of life.

WHERE: Animal Voice, 04-11 Icon@Changi, 228 Changi Road MRT: Eunos WHEN: Jan 6 & Feb 3 (Level 1), Jan 7 & Feb 4 (Level 2): 11am - 6.30pm ADMISSION: $225 INFO: animalvoice.club/learn.html

TOURS

Free SAM Tours, Workshops For Community Groups

Community groups can enjoy free entry to the Singapore Art Museum's ongoing exhibition, Cinerama: Art And The Moving Image In South-east Asia, as well as guided tours and workshops during Singapore Art Week. Social service and non-governmental organisation groups that require accessibility assistance may contact the museum for support.

WHERE: SAM at 8Q, 8 Queen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Jan 20 & 21, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6697-9774 INFO: E-mail programmes@singaporeartmuseum.sg

CONTEST

Sota P6 Creative Writing Competition

The School of the Arts (Sota) invites children who are in Primary 6 next year to take part in the Sota Primary 6 Creative Writing Competition. Fifty finalists will get to attend a free short-story writing workshop. The top three winners can win book vouchers worth $150 to $500.

WHERE: Level 5 (administrative office), 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bencoolen WHEN: Entries close on Feb 9 ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-9663 INFO: Go to bit.ly/2zLGthq or e-mail enquiries@sota.edu.sg

KIDS

Ballet (Children) - Primary

Conducted by Jenna Elisabeth Dance Academy, this course is for students enrolled in primary examinations in March and for those who wish to take up ballet as a hobby.

WHERE: Dance Studio (rooms 302 & 303), Joo Chiat Community Club, 405 Joo Chiat Road MRT: Dakota/Eunos WHEN: Every Wed from Jan 10 - March 7, 3 - 4.30 pm (nine sessions) ADMISSION: $109 TEL: 6344-1926 INFO: Go to onepa.sg or e-mail pa_joochiatcc@pa.gov.sg

OTHERS

IgNight @ Cloud Forest

The three-day experiential and interactive event at Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest features an audiovisual experience that will unravel one's aura based on 12 famous personalities. The technologically driven showcase features multi-touch interactivity, motion-sensor technology, art installations and augmented reality experiences.

WHERE: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today - Sun: 6 - 10pm ADMISSION: Admission charges to Cloud Forest apply INFO: bw.sg/IgNightSG

Plant Sales At Botanic Gardens

Every first Sunday of the month, the Singapore Botanic Gardens holds a plant sale, with some vendors offering their collection of orchids. Prices start at $25.

WHERE: Library courtyard at the entrance of the library, Botany Centre, Tanglin Gate, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Jan 7, 8am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail rahimah_yusof@nparks.gov.sg

Farmers Market At Loewen Gardens

This market sells organic vegetables, olive oil, wine, fresh bread, baked goods and more. There is also a trampoline and playground, as well as colouring and face-painting, for kids. Parking is free.

WHERE: 75E Loewen Road MRT: Farrer Road WHEN: Jan 13, 9am - 2pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail events@thepantry.com.sg

Home Planner

Home Planner is a one-stop exhibition for home renovation needs. It offers local and imported furniture, furnishing products and services and up-to-date designs.

WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 7, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Tomorrow - Jan 7, noon - 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6842-7266 INFO: myhomeinternational.com.sg

ZAK Salaam India Expo

This exhibition and trade fair of Indian products and services from various industries will also feature an India Food Festival, Indian Carnival and a seminar.

WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 4B, 1 Expo Drive MRT: Expo WHEN: Thu - Jan 7, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6298-3764/9790-3636 INFO: facebook.com/salaamindiaexpo