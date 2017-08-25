Happenings - Films

FILMS

Cine-flicks Presents...

A mystery movie will be shown in this family-friendly session. This event is open to people of all ages.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Pasir Ris Public Library, 04-01/06 White Sands, 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3 MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Today, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Singapore Eco Film Festival Opening Night - Acid Ocean Film Premiere

The opening party of the Singapore Eco Film Festival features the Singapore premiere of the 2014 documentary Acid Ocean. Its director of photography, Simon Enderby, will introduce the film, which looks at how marine scientists worldwide are tackling ocean acidification.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Thu, 6 - 10pm ADMISSION: $12 (regular), $10 (student) INFO: Tickets from peatix.com/event/293213. Go to www.sgeff.com

Romeo + Juliet (PG)

Director Baz Luhrmann's 1996 adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic love story stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes as the titular youthful star-crossed lovers, transported from their Elizabethan origins to the urban backdrop of Verona Beach.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today, 8.15pm & Sun, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Kedi (PG)

Thousands of cats roam the metropolis of Istanbul freely. This documentary is the story of seven of them.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm & Tue, 8.15pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

The Big Sick (NC16)

This based-on-true-life film tells the tale of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani), who connects with white graduate student Emily (Zoe Kazan) after one of his stand-up sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 5.40pm; Sun, 7.45pm; Tue, 8pm; Wed, 8pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

NATURE

Herbs And Spices (A Gardening Workshop And Guided Tour)

This workshop will explore the historical significance of herbs and spices commonly used in Asian and Western cooking, their uses as herbal remedies and methods of propagation.

WHERE: Classrooms 1 & 2, Level 3 Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sept 16, 10am - 5pm ADMISSION: $80 TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

CONTEST

24-Hour Playwriting Competition

Participants in this playwriting competition will spend 24 hours in a unique location, where a stimulus will be released every few hours (a total of five stimuli will be released) for writers to incorporate into their scripts.

WHERE: Kampung Kampus, Home of Ground-Up Initiative, 91 Lorong Chencharu MRT: Khatib WHEN: Sept 16, 4pm - Sept 17, 4pm ADMISSION: $40 (youth category), $55 (open category) INFO: Register at writingandcommunity2017.wordpress.com by Sept 3

TOURS

Curator's Tour - Strokes Of Life: The Art Of Chen Chong Swee

This tour offers deeper insights into the artworks and narratives of the exhibition Strokes Of Life: The Art Of Chen Chong Swee. Assistant curator Grace Tng will lead the tour in English, while curator Cai Heng will lead it in Mandarin.

WHERE: Gallery, Level 4 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sept 8 (English) & Oct 13 (Mandarin), 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg

KIDS

Baby & Junior Fiesta (Food Edition)

The main event will be the races, featuring six categories for kids in several age groups. Other activities include a parent-and-child herb terrarium-making workshop and performances.

WHERE: D'Marquee, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Sept 16 & 17, 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free for fiesta; registration fees apply for participation in the race INFO: Register at www.explorerkid.com

Weekends In The Park: Sensory Play Day

This open-ended play day features multiple sensory items such as child-safe play dough and rice sensory bins. Suitable for children aged four to 12.

WHERE: Activity Lawn, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 MRT: Bishan/Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - 1pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

SSO Concerts For Children: Peter And The Wolf

This orchestral tale will be performed by mime artists from Magic Circle Mime. Singapore Symphony Orchestra's Joshua Tan conducts.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Sept 2, 2 & 4pm; Sept 3, 2pm ADMISSION: $33, $44 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Plants And Their Habitat (A Guided Tour)

Participants on this tour will observe different plant habitats, explore the features of plants and understand how certain adaptations help them survive. Suitable for children aged five to 12.

WHERE: Visitor Services Desk at Tanglin Gate Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Sept 9, 10 - 11am ADMISSION: $6 a child & $6 an accompanying adult TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

OTHERS

Carnival At People's Park Complex

There will be Chinese opera performances, stage games, a shop hunt, lucky draws and food sampling, among other activities.

WHERE: Level 1 People's Park Complex, 1 Park Road MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Today, 11.30am - 5pm; tomorrow & Sun, noon - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: zhongguoremittance.com

Dementia Symposium 2017 - It Can Strike Early

Find out about early onset dementia at this symposium. Learn from young Singaporeans living with dementia as well as caregivers and doctors about how to care for those with dementia.

WHERE: Event Hall 1, Lifelong Learning Institute, 11 Eunos Road 8 MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Sept 2, 10am - 3pm ADMISSION: Free, register at dementiasymposium2017.eventbrite.sg

My Family Weekend Edition Picnic

Families are encouraged to pack picnic baskets for an evening of family-friendly activities.

WHERE: Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 MRT: Bishan/Ang Mo Kio WHEN: Sept 2, 4 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free, register at bit.ly/MFW_Picnic_2017 for a free goodie bag

LAST CALL

Pusakal: From The Streets Of The Philippines

This show presents the evolution of expression in the Philippines through the works of more than 20 Filipino artists. From Manila to lesser-known cities on the islands of Visayas and Mindanao, the works draw attention to the characteristics of each city. Part of Kult Studio & Gallery's From The Streets urban art show series.

WHERE: Kult Studio & Gallery, C2-5 Emily Hill, 11 Upper Wilkie Road MRT: Rochor/Little India WHEN: Today, 11am - 7pm & tomorrow, 2 - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6338-1066 INFO: www.kult.online

Portrayal Of Life

Assistant conductor Moses Gay will helm this concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra that features dizi musician Tan Chye Tiong and erhu musician Yuan Qi. Works include Liu Chang Yuan's Carnival and Kuan Nai-chung's The Butterfly Dream.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $33 - $74 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Of Flowers And Trees: Works By Low Hai Hong

The Singapore-born visual artist's solo exhibition features close to 40 oil paintings that are inspired by his love of nature and his surroundings.

WHERE: Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Sun, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

