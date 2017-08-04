Happenings - Films

FILMS

The Lorax

In this 2012 animated film loosely based on the popular Dr Seuss story of the same name, Ted, a boy who lives in an artificial city, hopes to win the heart of his dream girl, Audrey. As he searches for the one thing that will earn him success, he discovers the story of the Lorax, a grumpy yet charming creature.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

JCC Cinema Specially Presents: Your Name

Two teenagers swop bodies in this 2016 Japanese animated box-office hit by Makoto Shinkai. In Japanese with English subtitles.

WHERE: Festive Arts Theatre, 02-A2 Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk MRT: Tampines WHEN: Sun, 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free, e-mail jcc@sn.mofa.go.jp to register INFO: www.sg.emb-japan.go.jp/JCC

The Red Turtle (PG)

This 2016 French-Japanese animated film recounts the milestones in the life of a human being through the story of a man shipwrecked on a tropical island.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Sun, 3.20pm & Wed, 2.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Kedi (PG)

Thousands of cats roam the metropolis of Istanbul freely. This 2016 documentary tells the story of seven of them.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 3.30pm; Sun, 3pm; Tue, 8pm; & Wed, 5.20pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

Baby Driver (NC16)

A young talented getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) is coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey). A doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm; Sun, 7.50pm; & Wed, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: theprojector.sg

He Named Me Malala

This screening of the 2015 documentary about young Pakistani female activist Malala Yousafzai is by the Singapore committee for UN Women, in collaboration with the Malala Fund and Essec Asia-Pacific.

WHERE: Grand Amphitheatre, Essec Business School Asia-Pacific, 5 Nepal Park MRT: Buona Vista/one-north WHEN: Aug 11, 7pm ADMISSION: $5 (Singapore Committee for UN Women Member), $10 (public) INFO: Tickets from malaladayrepeat2017.peatix.com

Il Volo With Placido Domingo: Notte Magica

Italian operatic pop trio Il Volo pay tribute to the concert performed in 1990 by The Three Tenors - Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti. They are accompanied by the Teatro Massimo di Palermo Orchestra, with Domingo as a special guest conductor.

WHERE: GV Suntec City, 03-373 Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Promenade/ Esplanade WHEN: Aug 12, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 (GV Members), $18 (public) TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: www.gv.com.sg

Films At The Fort Presented By Casillero Del Diablo

This open-air cinema event combines award-winning films with gourmet food and wine. Films include last year's Oscar winner Moonlight, Hidden Figures (2016) as well as classics such as Thelma & Louise (1991) and Life Is Beautiful (1997).

WHERE: Fort Canning Green, Fort Canning Park, River Valley Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Aug 20, various times ADMISSION: $29.75 INFO: www.filmsatthefort.com.sg

Cine-Club August: Eternal Triangle

These films explore the theme of the love triangle: 3 Coeurs (3 Hearts, 2014), La Jalousie (Jealousy. 2013), Les Beaux Jours (Bright Days Ahead, 2013) and Un Profil Pour Deux (Mr Stein Goes Online, 2017). In French with English subtitles.

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Tue (3 Coeurs), Aug 15 (La Jalousie), Aug 22 (Les Beaux Jours) & Aug 29 (Un Profil Pour Deux), 8pm ADMISSION: $9 (public), $7 (Alliance Francaise members) TEL: 6737-8422 INFO: Tickets from alliancefrancaise.org.sg

NATURE

Sculpture Tour

Explore and discover the stories behind the sculptures found around Fort Canning Park.

WHERE: Stamford Green (bottom of outdoor escalator beside National Museum Singapore), Fort Canning Park MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Aug 13, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free. Register at www.nparks.gov.sg. Registration closes on Sun(Aug 6), or when full, whichever is earlier

KIDS

Kids Flix: The Lego Batman Movie

This 2017 film is the second instalment of The Lego Movie franchise, focusing on Batman (voiced by Will Arnett), who has to save Gotham City from The Joker's (Zach Galifianakis) hostile takeover.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Aug 12, 11am (GV Bishan, GV City Square, GV Jurong Point, GV Plaza, GV Suntec City, GV Tampines), 11.30am (GV Katong, GV Yishun, GV Grand Great World City) ADMISSION: $6 (free admission for children below 90cm tall), includes a gift while stocks last TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: www.gv.com.sg

AFCC 2017 Fun With Languages

These Asian Festival of Children's Content programmes are held in Chinese (Color Your Reading!), Malay (Have Fun With Public Speaking) and Tamil (Fun Stories In Beautiful Tamil - It's Storytime!). Suitable for children aged five to nine.

WHERE: Public libraries MRT: Various WHEN: Aug 26, 10.30 - 11.30am ADMISSION: Free, register at afcc.com.sg/2017/page/fun-with-languages

NDCS Paediatric Dentistry Unit Oral Health Programme: Never Too Early For Oral Health

Children aged four and older may learn about oral health at an interactive pantomime with paediatric dentists at the National Dental Centre of Singapore.

WHERE: National Dental Centre of Singapore, 5 Second Hospital Avenue MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Sept 9, 8.30am - 12.30pm ADMISSION: $15 a child; $10 a ticket for parents who wish to attend pantomime with child (limited to two parents a child) INFO: Register at bit.ly/2utJ4c8 by Thu

OTHERS

Big Latch On 2017

This annual mass synchronised breastfeeding event is by The Breastfeeding Mothers' Support Group (Singapore), in conjunction with World Breastfeeding Week.

WHERE: Telok Ayer Hong Lim Green Community Centre Stage, Hong Lim Park, 20 Upper Pickering Street MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Tomorrow, 9 - 11am ADMISSION: Free INFO: breastfeeding.org.sg

Travel Revolution 2017 - The Event

This biannual travel fair features more than 100 travel agencies, tour operators, tourism boards, airlines, cruises, car rental companies, travel-related vendors and banks.

WHERE: Halls A & B, Sands Expo & Convention Centre, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today - Sun, 11am - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.TravelRevolution.sg

The Handy-Craft Market By The Cathay

This 1990s-themed event will feature larger-than-life childhood game stations, local food treats, a photo booth and more.

WHERE: The Cathay, 2 Handy Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, noon - 9pm & Sun, noon - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: thecathay.com.sg/event/thehandycraftmarket

National Day Celebrations At The National Museum

There will be various activities and programmes in celebration of Singapore's 52nd birthday, including a live telecast of the National Day parade, music performances and more.

WHERE: Various venues at National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Wed, 10am - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-3659 INFO: www.nationalmuseum.sg

LAST CALL

Ghost Nets Of The Ocean

Artists from the Erub Arts group, hailing from Darnley Island in Australia's Torres Strait, have transformed abandoned fishing nets (or ghost nets) into an art installation featuring marine life to provoke reflection on human impact on the oceans. More than 80 sculptures of fish, turtles, squid, jellyfish and coral woven from ghost nets are showcased.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 10am - 9pm; tomorrow & Sun, 10am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6332-7798 INFO: www.acm.org.sg

Ding Yi Chinese Chamber Music Festival 2017

An array of local and international Chinese chamber music ensembles will perform at this festival, including the Taipei Liuqin Ensemble, the Shanghai Hinmony Chinese Traditional Chamber Ensemble and the Chengdu Modern Chamber Orchestra. There will also be workshops and masterclasses.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive (masterclasses held at library@esplanade, 03-01, 8 Raffles Avenue) MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow - Tue, various times ADMISSION: $28, masterclasses are free with registration on a first-come, first-served basis TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg (concerts) & dingyiccmf.peatix.com (masterclasses). Go to www.esplanade.com/dingyiccmf

The ONE Star Search & Music Festival

The event line-up includes Belgian DJ and production duo Wolfpack, Asian DJ Nicole Chen and Singapore-based Vellatrix.

WHERE: Wave House Sentosa, 36 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm - 3am ADMISSION: $81, with one-hour free-flow alcohol TEL: 6259-3193 INFO: Tickets from www.asiaboxoffice.com. Go to www.facebook.com/areyouthe oneasia

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

