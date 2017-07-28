Happenings - Films

FILMS

Cine-Flicks Presents...

A mystery movie will be shown in this family-friendly session. This programme is open to people of all ages.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Pasir Ris Public Library, 04-01 White Sands, 1 Pasir Ris Central Street 3 MRT: Pasir Ris WHEN: Today, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Librarian's Favourites: Movie Screening - Florence Foster Jenkins

This 2016 movie adaptation is based on a true story. Meryl Streep plays a 1940s New York socialite who dreams of becoming a great opera singer. Unfortunately, her ambition far exceeds her talent and her husband (Hugh Grant) goes to extreme lengths to make sure that his wife never finds out how awful she truly is.

WHERE: Imagine, library@orchard, 03-12/04-11 Orchard Gateway, 277 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Tomorrow, 3.30 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Monthly Movie Screening: Delicacy (PG13)

A French woman mourning the death of her husband is courted by a Swedish co-worker in this 2011 romantic comedy-drama. In French with English subtitles.

WHERE: Open Stage, library@esplanade, 8 Raffles Avenue, 03-01 MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Wed, 6.30 - 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

Tokyo Ghoul Special Fan Screening & Cosplay Party

Snap photos with cosplayers and take home limited-edition movie premiums at this screening of the live-action adaptation of Sui Ishida's dark fantasy manga series.

WHERE: GV Vivocity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, 02-30 MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Aug 12, 4pm ADMISSION: $49 TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: www.gv.com.sg

NATURE

Orchid Extravaganza Floral Display

This floral display tells the story of Singapore using the analogy of a butterfly's life cycle.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Aug 20, 9am - 9pm daily ADMISSION: Entry charge to the conservatories applies TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg

CONTEST

The 24th Korean Air Travel Photo Contest

Submit a travel-related photo by Sept 1 and stand to win prizes, including air tickets. Open to all. INFO: photo.koreanair.com

TOURS

A Last, Lingering Look At An Icon

Delve deep into the history of Raffles Hotel Singapore in this specially curated tour and exhibition.

WHERE: Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tue - Aug 12, various times ADMISSION: $12, includes a souvenir TEL: 6337-1886 INFO: Register at www.rafflessingapore.com/celebrations/raffles-walk-of-fame

KIDS

Children's Activity Session: David Walliams' The First Hippo On The Moon

These interactive activity sessions are based on the best-selling children's author's book, The First Hippo On The Moon, a space adventure that sees the enormously rich Hercules Waldorf-Franklin III and ingenious Shelia compete to be the first hippo to make it to the moon.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store, 04-20 Ngee Ann City, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Jurong Store, 04-23 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Aug 12, 3.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6737-5021/6430-0868 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Imaginarium: To The Ends Of The Earth Eco-Living Series: Grow And Go Green With Herb In A Cup

Learn how to make compost, seed bombs, do-it-yourself plant and herb kits, herb racks and more, using eco-friendly methods. Each ticket admits a parent-child pair (recommended for children aged four and older) or a single person aged eight and older. Children younger than eight must be accompanied by an adult. Part of Imaginarium 2017.

WHERE: SAM at 8Q, Level 3 Gallery, 8 Queen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Aug 12, 2.30pm ADMISSION: $54 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.singaporeartmuseum.sg

OTHERS

NParks Satay Night Live

Bring a picnic mat to this event with live performances by home-grown bands, local food and family-friendly fringe activities such as art-dabbing and fish-weaving.

WHERE: Empress Place, Empress Lawn (in front of Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall) MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade/Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nparks.gov.sg

HP20th Celebrations

Celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter, with highlights including a Sorting Hat ceremony and a Snitch Hunt.

WHERE: Books Kinokuniya Jurong Store, 04-23 Jem, 50 Jurong Gateway Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Sun, 10am - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6430-0868 INFO: kinokuniya.com.sg

Paragon Celebrates Swiss-Singapore Relations

This event commemorates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Switzerland with a host of performances, activities and fashion showcases.

WHERE: Atrium, Level 1 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Till Aug 13, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6738-5535 INFO: www.paragon.com.sg

Nat Geo Live: Celebrating The End Of Food Waste With Tristram Stuart

Author, campaigner and National Geographic Emerging Explorer Tristram Stuart is on a mission to eliminate food waste.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Aug 20, 3.30pm ADMISSION: $49 - $69 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Piece Of Peace World Tour Singapore 2017

This exhibition, featuring World Heritage Sites built with Lego bricks, originated in Japan to support Unesco's World Heritage activities and to promote peace by raising awareness of the World Heritage sites.

WHERE: Fort Canning Arts Centre, 5 Cox Terrace MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Till Sept 3, 10am - 9pm (Mon - Thu & eve of public holidays), 10am - midnight (Fri - Sun & public holidays); choose from two sessions: 10am - 3pm or 3 - 8pm on weekdays, 3pm - midnight on weekends; closed on Aug 14 - 16 & 21 - 23 from 10am - 3pm for private function ADMISSION: Weekdays: $17 (adult), $13 (concession); weekends: $19 (adult), $15 (concession) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

LAST CALL

The Glory Hoes Present: The Wizard Of Oz

Hosted by Becca D'Bus, this event starts with a Kansas barbecue, followed by a screening of the classic 1939 film The Wizard Of Oz and ends with a disco classics party with DJ Bobby Luo.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today, 8pm (Kansas barbecue), 9.30pm (movie), 11.30pm (afterparty) ADMISSION: $50 (Kansas barbecue, movie & afterparty); $30 (movie & afterparty); $10 (afterparty only) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

The Great Wall: One Woman's Journey

This musical adaptation of one of the most enduring legends in Chinese folklore - the story of Meng Jiang Nu, whose tears brought down China's Great Wall - is based on a new script by Singaporean playwright Jean Tay.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 & 8pm; Sun, 3pm ADMISSION: $62 - $132 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition

The characters and iconic house of British television show Downton Abbey come to life in this exhibition. Visitors can learn about events that helped shape the world, fashion, new technologies and cultural shifts before and after World War I.

WHERE: Hall F, Basement 2, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, 1 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Mon, 11am - 8pm daily ADMISSION: $38 (adult), $18 (child), $36 (senior citizen); add $8 for mobile guide TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to tinyurl.com/downtownabbeyexhibition

12 Storeys (20th Anniversary) (PG13)

Veteran director Eric Khoo's sophomore feature film weaves three darkly comic stories that take place in the same HDB block in one day. This special 20th-anniversary version features a newly digitised scan of the original film reels.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg