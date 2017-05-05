Happenings - Films

FILMS

Chicken & Beer Night - King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Catch British director Guy Ritchie's latest film - an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth that traces King Arthur's journey from the streets to the throne - a week before it opens here. Viewers can enjoy a bottle of Carlsberg beer and four Asian Spiced drumlets. One viewer will win an Excalibur sword worth $328.

WHERE: GV Suntec City, 03-373 Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/ Promenade WHEN: Thu, 7pm ADMISSION: $16 (GV members), $21 (public) TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: www.gv.com.sg

La Vie d'Adele (Blue Is The Warmest Colour) (R21)

In this 2013 coming-of-age film, a teenager's life is changed when she falls for a blue-haired aspiring artist named Emma, who ultimately finds herself through love and loss. In French with English subtitles. Part of French festival Voilah!.

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Thu, 8pm ADMISSION: $11 (Alliance Francaise members), $13 (non-members) TEL: 6737-8422 INFO: Tickets from alliancefrancaise.org.sg. Go to voilah.sg

6th French Animation Film Festival

Six movies will be featured: Ma Vie De Courgette (My Life As A Zucchini), Ballerina, Avril Et Le Monde Truque (April And The Extraordinary World), La Jeune Fille Sans Mains (The Girl Without Hands), Ivan Tsarevitch Et La Princesse Changeante (Ivan Tsarevich And The Changing Princess), and Ouise En Hiver (Louise By The Shore). All films are in French with English subtitles. Part of Voilah!.

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: May 19 - 21, various times ADMISSION: $11 (Alliance Francaise members), $13 (non-members), except for Ma Vie De Courgette, which will be $16 (Alliance Francaise members) & $19 (non-members) and includes a cocktail reception INFO: voilah.sg or alliancefrancaise.org.sg

Singapore International Children's Film Festival 2017

This is a showcase of seven collections of short films, each curated for a specific age group: Small And Mighty, Best Buddies, Riveting Tales, Marvellous Yarns, Down With Bullies!, Family Ties and Change The World.

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium, Basement 1 City Hall Wing, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: May 27 & 28, June 3, 10 & 11, various times ADMISSION: $12.90 INFO: Tickets from www.bigeyesbigminds.com

NATURE

Tulipmania Inspired

More than 100 varieties of tulips and hyacinths will be on display in a colourful show inspired by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Sun, 9am - 9pm ADMISSION: Entry charges to the conservatories apply TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: Tickets from www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/tulipmaniainspired

Mother's Day Special: Mummy, I Love You Beary Much! (A Floral Arrangement Workshop)

Learn how to create a floral bear in this workshop.

WHERE: Botany Centre, Level 3 Classroom 1 & 2, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens/Orchard WHEN: May 13, 10am - 1pm ADMISSION: $50 TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

KIDS

Mother's Day Special: Because I Love You So (A Hands-on Cum Planting Workshop)

Design and make a seed bracelet and a bouquet for Mother's Day. Suitable for children from Kindergarten 1 to Primary 6.

WHERE: Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Botanic Gardens/Orchard WHEN: May 13, 10 - 11.30am ADMISSION: $30 TEL: 6471-9961 INFO: Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

Stories In Art: Animal Tales From Tonkin

Professional storyteller Kamini Ramachandran brings Vietnamese folk tales of friendship, bravery and wit to life. Suitable for children aged four and older.

WHERE: Keppel Centre for Art Education, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: May 13 & 14, 2.30 - 3pm & 3.30 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: E-mail families@nationalgallery.sg by next Friday to register. Go to nationalgallery.sg

Art Explorers: Shape Shifting

This docent-led discussion will be followed by a hands-on activity inspired by different works. Suitable for children aged five and older.

WHERE: Keppel Centre for Art Education, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: May 13 & 14, 1.30 - 2pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: E-mail families@nationalgallery.sg by next Friday to register. Go to nationalgallery.sg

Geronimo Stilton, Live In The Kingdom Of Fantasy

This musical production is based on the best-selling book series. To save the queen of the fairies, Geronimo has to walk through seven doors that transport him from kingdom to kingdom, bringing him face to face with witches, mermaids and other magical creatures.

WHERE: MES Theatre at Mediacorp, 1 Stars Avenue MRT: One-north WHEN: May 26, 5.30pm; May 27, 11am, 2.30 & 5.30pm; May 28, 11am & 2.30pm ADMISSION: $41 - $142 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

It's Just A Box

In this workshop based on the children's book Not A Box by Antoinette Portis, parent and child will learn to use the art of pretend play while delving into the imagination of a defiant rabbit and his cardboard box. Suitable for children aged seven to 17 months, accompanied by a parent.

WHERE: ACT 3 International, One-Two-Six Cairnhill Arts Centre, 126 Cairnhill Road MRT: Newton WHEN: June 3, 7, 8, 10, 17, 21, 22 & 24, 10.30 - 11.30am ADMISSION: $50 a child (with parent) TEL: 6735-9986 INFO: Register at act3international.com.sg

Peter & Blue's Birthday Party Presented By Singapore Dance Theatre

Choreographed by artistic director Janek Schergen, this hour-long ballet production brings together fairy tales and dancing. There will also be activities such as photo-taking sessions, balloon sculpting and meet-the-characters sessions.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: June 8-11, 11am & 2pm ADMISSION: $33 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

OTHERS

Singapore Horse Show

There will be pony rides, pony races, showjumping and barrel rides.

WHERE: Bukit Timah Saddle Club, 51 Fairways Drive MRT: Sixth Avenue WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 9am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: btsc.org.sg/singaporehorseshow

Doujin Market

This youth arts and illustration fair features youth artist groups. Seminars and portfolio reviews will be open to creators.

WHERE: The Concourse, Level 3 Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: doujimasg.com or www.facebook.com/doujima.sg

Blissful Outdoor Wedding Show

The show, which features more than 50 wedding vendors, will have talks on topics such as financial planning, marriage preparation and buying a first home.

WHERE: Field next to Tan Quee Lan Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Today - Sun, noon - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.bows.sg

Bukit Pasoh Street Party

There will be lion dances, martial arts showcases, music performances, film screenings and a traditional puppetry show put on by the various clans and associations around Chinatown. Part of Singapore Heritage Festival.

WHERE: Bukit Pasoh MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Wed, 4 - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: heritagefestival.sg

Pesta Ubin

Organised by people who are passionate about Singapore's last unspoilt island, activities at this open house include mangrove boat tours, sunset sampan cruises as well as day and night kayaking.

WHERE: Pulau Ubin Island MRT: Tanah Merah WHEN: Wed - July 16, various times ADMISSION: Free; some activities require registration and are chargeable INFO: pestaubin2017.blogspot.sg

LAST CALL

Sanne Mestrom & Gregory Hodge

These solo exhibitions feature progressive new collages and sculptures by artists Sanne Mestrom and Gregory Hodge. The works in Mestrom's Leftover series draw on the practices of national and international contemporary artists, while Hodge presents a set of new acrylic paintings on canvas and a suspended painted cut-out in his series, Spectator and the Pit.

WHERE: Sullivan+Strumpf, 01-06 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 11am - 7pm; Sun, 11am - 6pm or by appointment ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6871-8753 INFO: www.sullivanstrumpf.com

Christmas Island, Naturally

Singapore artist and photographer Robert Zhao Renhui's solo exhibition documents Christmas Island's species and examines the unintended consequences of man's presence.

WHERE: ShanghArt Singapore, 02-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Sun, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6734-9537 INFO: www.shanghartsingapore.com

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

