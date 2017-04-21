Happenings - Films

FILMS

Manhattan (PG)

Woody Allen's 1979 love letter to New York City stars himself as a frustrated television writer who hates his job, has a 17-year old girlfriend (Mariel Hemingway) he does not love and an ex-wife (Meryl Streep) who is writing a tell-all book about their marriage.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

CONTESTS

KLM's Van Gogh Instagram Contest At Tulipmania

Want to win a trip to Amsterdam to visit the Van Gogh Museum? Take a photo of yourself at the KLM photo stand in the Flower Dome and post it on Instagram. Use the hashtags #Gardensbythebay, #GBTulipmania and #KLM and say why you love Tulipmania. The contest ends on May 7.

INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/tulipmania

The Eleventh International Manga Award

Both published and unpublished manga creators are eligible for this award. Gold and Silver winners will be invited to attend the award ceremony in Japan. They will also have the opportunity to exchange ideas with Japanese manga creators and visit publishing companies. Submitted works should have been produced within the past three years (2014 to 2017) and comprise more than 16 pages. Submission deadline is June 16. INFO: For details & to register, go to www.sg.emb-japan.go.jp/JCC/notice_11th_int_manga_award.html

Best Driver In Singapore

Download the AIG On The Go app via Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store. Record a minimum mileage of 100km on the app in Singapore. Each trip will be scored and the participant with the best overall driving performance will stand to win prizes worth $10,000. The contest runs till June 30.

INFO: For more details, go to www.aig.com.sg/onthego

TOURS

Curator's Tour: Rediscovering Treasures: Ink Art From The Xiu Hai Lou Collection

This tour provides an in-depth exploration of the key themes and artworks behind the exhibition Rediscovering Treasures: Ink Art From The Xiu Hai Lou at National Gallery Singapore. It is led by assistant curator Jennifer Lam in English or by curator Cai Heng in Mandarin.

WHERE: Padang Atrium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 Old Parliament Land MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today (Jennifer Lam) & May 12 (Dr Cai Heng), 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg or nationalgallery.sg

PETS

Pets Carnival @ Kallang Trivista

Take part in competitions for dogs and cats, speak to a vet about pet care, browse more than 30 pet-related stalls or adopt a pet from a shelter.

WHERE: Open field next to 8 Upper Boon Keng Road MRT: Kallang WHEN: Sun, 10am - 3pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6748-3024 INFO: tinyurl.com/m3p5saz

KIDS

Making Toys And Games Participants will learn how to make toys. In the spirit of Earth Day, most toys will be made from recycled materials such as cardboard. Suitable for children aged six and older.

WHERE: Curie and Herschel Labs, Science Centre Singapore, 15 Science Centre Road MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - 1pm ADMISSION: $25 a child (admission to Science Centre applies for accompanying parents) TEL: 6425-2500 INFO: Register at tinyurl.com/memw22h. Go to www.science.edu.sg

The Ungratefulness Of Buaya The Crocodile

This storytelling session facilitated by theatre practitioner Gene Sha Rudyn draws on the English translation of the Malay tale published in Tales From Deep Forest: The Very Curious Adventures Of Kancil The Mouse Deer (2015) by Georges Voisset. Suitable for families with young children.

WHERE: Classroom D201, Level 2 , Block D Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Register at tinyurl.com/k8h8rxv. Go to www.lasalle.edu.sg

Cine-Kids: Tout En Haut Du Monde (Long Way North) (PG)

In Remi Chaye's 2016 animated film, an adventurous teenager from the Russian aristocracy decides to find her missing grandfather, who was lost at sea a couple of years earlier. In French with English subtitles.

WHERE: Alliance Francaise de Singapour, 1 Sarkies Road MRT: Newton WHEN: Sun, 4pm ADMISSION: $8 (Alliance Francaise members & kids) & $10 (non-members) TEL: 6737-8422 INFO: Tickets from alliancefrancaise.org.sg

Mums And Babies: Trolls

In this 2016 animated film, the perpetually happy Trolls find themselves threatened by large troll-eating creatures called Bergens. The film features the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Mon, 11am (GV Plaza & GV Tampines); 11.30am (GV Bishan & GV Jurong Point); noon (GV City Square, GV Katong, GV Yishun & GV Grand Great World City) ADMISSION: $6 each, free admission for babies & toddlers below 90cm tall, plus a gift while stocks last TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: gv.com.sg

Coraline

A young girl named Coraline Jones stumbles on a secret door that leads to a dark adventure in this production of Neil Gaiman's award-winning children's book.

WHERE: Ulu Pandan Community Club Theatrette, Level 5 Ulu Pandan Community Building, 170 Ghim Moh Road MRT: Buona Vista/Holland Village WHEN: May 13 & 14, 1pm; May 20 & 21, 11am & 1pm ADMISSION: $30 & $35 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.theplayerstheatre.org

OTHERS

Fast & Furious 8 Hit The Nitrous Green Screen Simulator

Get behind the wheel in a scene from the Fast & Furious 8 movie with the Fast & Furious crew in this green screen simulator. Participants will be able to keep a copy of a customised trailer with their names listed as one of the stars of the film.

WHERE: Basement 1 Atrium, Cathay Cineleisure Orchard, 8 Grange Road MRT: Somerset WHEN: Today & tomorrow, noon - midnight; Sun, noon - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/UIPSingapore

Artbox Singapore

The second weekend of this creative pop-up market promises a new line-up of international vendors and programmes, with activities such as music performances, open-mic sessions and charity drives.

WHERE: Bayfront Event Space (beside The Shoppes @ Marina Bay Sands), 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Today - Sun, 3 - 11pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.artbox.sg

Singapore Maritime Week Catch a glimpse of Singapore's vibrancy and diversity as a premier global hub port and leading international maritime centre in this week-long event organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. There will be various public activities such as concerts, an exhibition and games around the island. The event runs till April 28.

INFO: www.smw.sg

Healthy Mummy, Healthy Family Symposium

A cardiologist will speak about women and heart disease while a dietitian shares nutrition tips for the family.

WHERE: Taurus Ballroom, Level 1 Marina Mandarin Singapore, 6 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/Promenade WHEN: May 6, 10.30am - 3pm ADMISSION: $19 (symposium only), $72 (symposium & bento-making workshop) TEL: 6354-9335/ 6354-9369 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.myheart.org.sg

Nicolai Friedrich - The Best Mentalist Of The World

The German mentalist and illusionist will perform in Singapore for the first time.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: May 6, 7pm ADMISSION: $41 - $122 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

LAST CALL

Adam Gyorgy, Piano

The pianist performs a programme with no intermission, which includes the works of Frederic Chopin and Franz Liszt as well as his own compositions. The concert will end with Liszt's rarely played Legend No. 2 In E Major and Chopin's Scherzo No. 2.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $19 - $192 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Pallavi In Time by Chowk Productions

A pallavi is a repeated refrain in music. In award-winning dancer Raka Maitra's work, it refers to choreographic refrains or elaborations; a series of fluid, complex movements and shifts.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

SSO Chamber Series: Four Seasons

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series presents two masterpieces from tango master Astor Piazzolla arranged for piano trio: Oblivion and the Four Seasons. The concert will close with Brahms' Third Piano Quartet.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Sun, 4pm ADMISSION: $21 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Shakespeare In Print: The First Folio Showcase

The showcase is of the first printed anthology of 36 of William Shakespeare's plays, many of which had never been printed before they were published as a folio in 1623.

WHERE: National Library Gallery, Level 10 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Till Sun, 10am - 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: nlb.gov.sg

Generation Axe - A Night Of Guitars Live Concert In Singapore

This supergroup, consisting of Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi, will perform songs from their various catalogues as well as other well-known numbers.

WHERE: The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Tue, 7.30pm (doors open at 6.30pm) ADMISSION: $140 (standard), $160 (at the door) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.apactix.com

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

