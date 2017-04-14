Happenings - Films

FILMS

Grease (Sing Along)

This screening of the 1978 movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will include performances by hosts Becca D'Bus and GloGlo and a jive hop dance-off after-party with DJ Bobby Luo.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road (after-party will be held at The Projector's Intermission Bar) MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Tomorrow, 9pm; after-party from 11.30pm - 2am ADMISSION: $25; after-party is open to all without cover charge INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

Get Out (NC16)

In this work of horror, writer-director Jordan Peele turns the screws of racial anxiety to breaking point. Black man Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) is visiting the leafy suburban home of his white girlfriend's parents, but underneath the liberal acceptance, something is off.

WHERE: The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road MRT: Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today, 7.30 & 10.30pm; tomorrow, 7pm; Sun, 8.20pm ADMISSION: $13.50 (standard), $11.50 (concession) INFO: Tickets from theprojector.sg

NATURE

Tulipmania Inspired

More than 100 varieties of tulips and hyacinths will be on display in a palette of colour, inspired by artist Vincent van Gogh.

WHERE: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till May 7, 9am - 9pm ADMISSION: Entry charges to the conservatories apply TEL: 6420-6848 INFO: Tickets from www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/tulipmaniainspired

PETS

An Afternoon With Inuka

Step into the world of a polar bear keeper for an afternoon. Learn how quality geriatric care is provided for Inuka the polar bear in his golden years and help the keepers create an enrichment device for him. Suitable for families with children aged seven and older. Part of the Singapore Heritage Festival.

WHERE: Singapore Zoo, 80 Mandai Lake Road MRT: Khatib WHEN: May 6, 7, 13 & 14, 3.30 - 5.30pm ADMISSION: $48; excludes admission to Singapore Zoo TEL: 6269-3411 INFO: Register at tinyurl.com/lvcv5fs by April 27. Go to heritagefestival.sg

KIDS

Rabbit Tales

Young storytellers will weave timeless tales of rabbits - from the proud bunnies in Aesop's Fables to the trickster Brer Rabbit who always has a plan. Suitable for children aged four to seven.

WHERE: Level 2 Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Road MRT: Botanic Gardens WHEN: Tomorrow, noon - 12.30pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6467-6077 INFO: www.facebook.com/ClunyCourt

Spy Kids: All The Time In The World (PG)

In the fourth instalment of the Spy Kids film series, retired spy Marissa Cortez Wilson is called back into action and enlists the help of her stepchildren to stop the evil Timekeeper from taking over the world.

WHERE: Programme Zone, Queenstown Public Library, 53 Margaret Drive MRT: Queenstown WHEN: Tomorrow, 4 - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nlb.gov.sg/golibrary

OTHERS

Sunrise On The Bandwagon Riverboat

Take a cruise on a Mississippi riverboat, with music performances curated by boutique music agency The Council.

WHERE: Stewords Riverboat, Berth 1, Marina South Pier, 31 Marina Coastal Drive MRT: Marina South Pier WHEN: Today, 10pm till tomorrow, 8am ADMISSION: $45 (standard), $55 (at the door) TEL: 3158-8588 INFO: www.bandwagonriverboat.com

HeARTistry Open House

This open house features free taster sessions on drawing, calligraphy and bookbinding. Part of the fees from classes provided by resident and participating artists will go to charity.

WHERE: 03-57 Hong Lim Complex, 531 Upper Cross Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Tomorrow, 1.30 - 4.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/l6wga8z

Lee Dong Wook Asia Tour In Singapore

Meet the star of the popular Korean drama, Guardian: The Lonely And Great God.

WHERE: Grand Theatre, MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $142 - $242 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Easter Flea Market At Chinese Swimming Club

This event will include an Easter egg hunt as well as retail booths with food and lifestyle products such as cheesecake, crackling salted egg yolk fish skin, essential oils and do-it-yourself iron-on T-shirts.

WHERE: Arrival Pavilion Lobby, Chinese Swimming Club, 21 Amber Road MRT: Paya Lebar WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 10am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail marketing@chineseswimmingclub.org.sg. Go to www.chineseswimmingclub.org.sg

Income Eco Run Farmers' Market

There will be more than 20 vendors at this Farmers' Market offering eco-friendly and local produce.

WHERE: Level 2 F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Today - Sun, 11am - 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail ecorun@sprg.com.sg

Singapore Ink Show

This is the largest gathering of international and local tattoo artists in Singapore. Meet tattoo artists, get inked by them and celebrate the versatility and diversity of body art.

WHERE: Hall 404, Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Level 4, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: April 21, noon - 9pm; April 22, 11.30am - 9pm; April 23, 11.30am - 8pm ADMISSION: Advance: $36 (Fri & Sat), $31 (Sun), $69 (three-day pass); at the door: $38 (Fri & Sat), $33 (Sun), $74 (three-day pass) TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: Tickets from www.sistic.com.sg. Go to www.sginkshow.com

LAST CALL

National Youth Film Awards

This open call aims to identify aspiring young film-makers and discover the best emerging talent for technical film craft in

Singapore. Previously open only to Singaporean and permanent resident students enrolled in a media-related course at any institute of higher learning, the competition this year also accepts submissions by non-media students aged 18 to 35 as well as foreign students enrolled in local schools. The deadline is midnight tomorrow. Awards will be presented at a ceremony in July.

INFO: www.scape.sg/nyfa

The Animal Show

This experimental collaborative project is by Singapore-based artists Sean Lee, Ng Ling Tze and Terence Koh. The series portrays their interpretation of animals as a symbolic representation of daily human lives or in fantasy settings.

WHERE: That Spare Room, The Fabulous Baker Boy, 01-15, 70 River Valley Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today & tomorrow, 11am - 11pm; Sun, 10am - 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: slothstudio.com

Picnic Suite

This concert by Singapore musicians Roberto Alvarez (flute) and Kevin Loh (classical guitar) will showcase diverse genres - ranging from Latin American by Maximo Diego Pujol to Romanian by Bela Bartok. It also marks the Singapore premiere of Picnic Suite, written by French composer Claude Bolling in 1980.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Sun, 5pm ADMISSION: $28 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg

Elysium Artists For The Arctic Exhibition - A World Premiere, Singapore

The works of some of the world's best wildlife photographers and artists feature animals, such as polar bears, seals and walruses, as well as glaciers.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till Sun, 10am - 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.oceangeographic.org & www.elysiumepic.org

Flower Fields And Landscapes By Zhuang Hong Yi

Chinese contemporary artist Zhuang Hong Yi's new solo exhibition explores his popular flowerbed creations, meticulously crafted from pieces of painted rice paper, bent and folded into tiny buds.

WHERE: RedSea Gallery, 01-10 Dempsey Hill, 9 Dempsey Road MRT: Commonwealth/ Queenstown WHEN: Till Mon, 11am - 8pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6732-6711 INFO: www.redseagallery.com

Objectifs Film Residency: Open Call

Objectifs will host an Indian film-maker, and Cinedarbaar, based in New Delhi, will host a Singapore film-maker, in this reciprocal four-week residency programme. Applicants must be a director, scriptwriter or producer of at least two short films. Selection will be based on a portfolio and a project brief or proposal. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday.

INFO: tinyurl.com/mtgl7d3

Compiled by Suneeta Devi & Ronald Kow

