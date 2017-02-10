Happenings - Films

FILMS

Kids Flix: Pokemon The Movie: Volcanion And The Mechanical Marvel

In this 2016 animated film, Ash and the Mythical Pokemon Volcanion have to work together to defeat a corrupt minister who has stolen the ultimate invention: the Artificial Pokemon Magearna.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am (GV Bishan, GV City Square, GV Jurong Point, GV Plaza, GV Suntec City & GV Tampines); 11.30am (GV Katong, GV Yishun & GV Grand Great World City) ADMISSION: $6 (free admission for kids below 90cm tall), plus a free gift while stocks last TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: Tickets from www.gv.com.sg

Mums & Babies: The Secret Life Of Pets

This 2016 animated film is about the lives pets lead after their owners leave for work or school each day. The screening auditorium has lower audio volume conducive for babies. Diaper tables with amenities are provided.

WHERE: GV Cineplexes MRT: Various WHEN: Feb 20, 11am ( GV Plaza & GV Tampines); 11.30 am ( GV Bishan & GV Jurong Point); noon ( GV City Square, GV Katong, GV Yishun & GV Grand, Great World City) ADMISSION: $6 (free for babies & kids under 90cm tall, plus a free gift with every two tickets purchased while stocks last) TEL: 6653-8100 INFO: Tickets from www.gv.com.sg

Film Screening: Gaming The Real World

Find out how video games can change the world and how future cities might be built in this documentary on game developers Mojang (creator of Minecraft), Paradox Interactive (publisher of Cities: Skylines) and Jose Sanchez (developer of indie game Block'hood).

WHERE: Auditorium, Level 2 National Design Centre, 111 Middle Road MRT: Bugis/Bras Basah WHEN: Feb 23, 7.30 - 9.30pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6291 -3686 INFO: Register at www.shophouseandco.com/gaming-the-real-world

NATURE

What's In My Mangrove?

Do you know that the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve has 22 true mangrove species? Uncover more facts about the nature spot in this morning walk.

WHERE: Meet at Information Counter, Visitor Centre, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve (Kranji Way entrance), 301 Neo Tiew Crescent MRT: Kranji WHEN: Feb 18, 9.30 - 11am ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6794-1401 INFO: Registration closes on Tue or when full. Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

CONTESTS

Read, Review, And Win!

Calling all students aged 13 to 18. Join the #BuySingLit Flash Book Review Contest by submitting an original review of a Singapore book on Instagram and stand a chance to win more than $1,000 worth of prizes. This contest is held as part of the #BuySingLit project.

INFO: Submit your entry by Feb 28. For more information, go to www.buysinglit.sg

National Poetry Competition

Submit unpublished poems on the theme Regardless Of Race and you could be featured in the National Poetry Festival in July and published in the SG Poems 2017 anthology. Open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Submission deadline is March 31.

INFO: For details & to register, go to www.national poetryfestival.sg/poetry-competition

Book Illustrators Gallery

Applications are open to illustrators whose artworks have been featured in children's books, audio/video products, comics or graphic novels published between January 2016 and March 2017 or who have prepared a completed unpublished manuscript for a picture book.

INFO: To submit, e-mail afccbig@bookcouncil.sg by Feb 28. For more details, go to afcc.com.sg/2017/page/book-illustrators-gallery-2017

TOURS

Fort Canning Spice Garden Tour

In this guided walk, find out more about nutmeg, clove and other spices and where they come from.

WHERE: Meet at the roundabout between Fort Canning Arts Centre and Hotel Fort Canning MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Feb 25, 9 - 10.30am ADMISSION: Free with registration INFO: Registration closes on Feb 19 or when full. Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

PETS

Catopia

Get up close with cats that are up for adoption in Cat Welfare Society's adoption drive. There will be artists doing pet portraits and a workshop on painting pretty boxes.

WHERE: B1 Our Tampines Hub, Tampines Avenue 4 MRT: Tampines WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free; workshop fees apply INFO: www.facebook.com/catwelfaresg or www.facebook.com/catopiasingapore

KIDS

Stories About The Rooster

Storytellers Patrick and Jo Kwek share interesting stories about the rooster.

WHERE: PIP's PLAYbox, Esplanade, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow & Sun, 3.15pm (in Mandarin), 4.45pm (in English) ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6828-8377 INFO: www.esplanade.com

Clay Art Workshop: Lucky Rooster Charm

Create a Chinese New Year lucky rooster charm using air-dry clay and other materials in this workshop that is conducted in English and Mandarin. Part of Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow, 2 - 6pm (activity will take about 45 minutes to complete) ADMISSION: Free, on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to 100 participants a day INFO: www.esplanade.com

Stories In Art: Shadows And Fire

Follow actors on a journey through the treasure trove of art in the UOB South-east Asia Gallery. Suitable for children aged four and older.

WHERE: Keppel Centre for Art Education, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tomorrow - Sun, 3.30 - 4pm ADMISSION: Free with registration TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: To register, e-mail families@nationalgallery.sg with all participants' names & contact numbers. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg

Sketch Sundays: Beautiful Buildings

Enjoy the beauty of the former Supreme Court and City Hall buildings while learning to sketch with artist Tang Ling Nah. Suitable for children aged seven and older.

WHERE: Keppel Centre for Art Education, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sun, 2.30 - 4pm ADMISSION: $20 for each adult-child pair TEL: 6271-7000 INFO: Tickets available through the Gallery & Sistic websites and ticketing counters. Go to www.nationalgallery.sg

Flower Trail Of The Gardens

In this guided tour, participants will take a closer look at selected flowering plants that are found in the Singapore Botanic Gardens and the different parts of a flower. Suitable for children aged five to 12.

WHERE: Visitor Service Desk, Botany Centre, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 1 Cluny Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Feb 25, 10 - 11am ADMISSION: $6 (child) & $6 (accompanying adult) INFO: Registration closes on Feb 23 or when full. Register at www.nparks.gov.sg

OTHERS

Live Savvy With Cyber Security Roadshow

Find out how cyber savvy you are at this roadshow and get tips on online safety. Goodies, freebies and prizes are up for grabs.

WHERE: Toa Payoh Hub, 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh MRT: Toa Payoh WHEN: Tomorrow - Sun, 10am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.csa.gov.sg/gosafeonline or www.facebook.com/pg/gosafeonline

Farmers' Market At Loewen Gardens

Get organic vegetables, cheeses, breads, olive oils, wine, baked goods, jams and coffee at this farmers' market. There will also be face-painting, a play area and a trampoline for children.

WHERE: Loewen Gardens, 75E Loewen Road MRT: Farrer Road WHEN: Tomorrow, 9am-2pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6474-0441 INFO: For inquiries, e-mail events@thepantry.com.sg

BMDP Spreading The Message Of Love

Sign up for the Bone Marrow Donor Programme at this Valentine's Day themed roadshow. Couples who sign up together will receive a Valentine's Day gift. There will also be a photo booth for people to take photos and share them on social media.

WHERE: VivoCity Mall, East Court 2 (outside Golden Village Cinema), 1 Harbourfront Walk MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Mon - Feb 19, 10am - 10pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.bmdp.org

Inside 3D Printing Conference & Expo in Singapore 2017

Asia Pacific's leading 3D printing trade show returns for its fourth edition. The event gives attendees access to expert conferences and demonstrations of the latest technologies in 3D printing.

WHERE: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Suntec City, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Tue & Wed, 9.30am - 5.30pm ADMISSION: Online registration by Mon (free), onsite registration ($20) INFO: Register at www.inside3dprinting.com/singapore

LAST CALL

Cinematheque Selects: Eating Air And Billy Liar

This double bill features Jasmine Ng and Kelvin Tong's gangland gongfu romance fantasy Eating Air (1999) and Billy Liar (1963), English director John Schlesinger's classic film about an underachieving undertaker's assistant.

WHERE: Gallery Theatre, Basement, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Bras Basah/ Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm (Eating Air), 5pm (Billy Liar) ADMISSION: $12 TEL: 6348-5555 INFO: www.sistic.com.sg. Go to nationalmuseum.sg

Print II

This exhibition by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Fashion Studies programme showcases creations in printed textile and textile decoration.

WHERE: Fashion Gallery, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 2, 38 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 11am - 6pm ADMISSION: Free TEL: 6512-4204 INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg

Compiled by Callyn Chow & Ronald Kow

