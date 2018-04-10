Hamilton wins big at Olivier Awards

LONDON • The Broadway smash Hamilton won seven Olivier Awards on Sunday, at Britain's big night for theatre.

The musical about the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, which is being staged at the West End's Victoria Palace Theatre, received 13 nominations, the highest ever in the history of the awards.

It scooped up prizes including Best New Musical, Sound Design, Lighting Design, with its composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire winning Outstanding Achievement In Music.

Giles Terera, who plays America's third vice-president, Aaron Burr, was named Best Actor In A Musical, with Michael Jibson winning Best Supporting Actor In A Musical for his portrayal of King George III.

The winners were announced at a glittering ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Ferryman, Jez Butterworth's drama set during the violence of Northern Ireland's "Troubles" of the 1960s to 1990s, collected three Olivier Awards: Best New Play, Best Director for Sam Mendes and Best Actress for Laura Donnelly.

Bryan Cranston won Best Actor for his role in Network.

XINHUA