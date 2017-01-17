Hamilton tickets for London debut touted for $5,174 hours after going on sale

London - Resale tickets for the London run of the award-winning hip hop musical Hamilton are going for as high as almost £3,000 (S$5,174), months before the show's debut.

Just hours after priority bookings opened on Monday, tickets costing £32.50 to £200 apiece were being touted on websites despite anti-touting measures.

Ticket reseller Viagogo listed several tickets at between £999 and £2,500 each, rising to nearly £3,000 once value-added tax and the company's booking fee were included, reported The Guardian.

Hamilton The Musical, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is based on the life of one of America's founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.

The Broadway hit, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 11 Tony awards and a Grammy, was such a hit in New York that tickets, costing between US$139 (S$197) and US$549, were touted for upwards of US$2,000.

Cameron Mackintosh, who is producing the British run of the show, had introduced a paperless ticketing system under which ticket purchasers will receive a hard copy of their tickets only when they arrive at the theatre. That apparently did not stop touts.

Hamilton opens at the Victoria Palace Theatre in West End in November.