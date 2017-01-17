Hamilton tickets for London debut touted for $5,174 hours after going on sale

Published
39 min ago

London - Resale tickets for the London run of the award-winning hip hop musical Hamilton are going for as high as almost £3,000 (S$5,174), months before the show's debut.

Just hours after priority bookings opened on Monday, tickets costing £32.50 to £200 apiece were being touted on websites despite anti-touting measures.

Ticket reseller Viagogo listed several tickets at between £999 and £2,500 each, rising to nearly £3,000 once value-added tax and the company's booking fee were included, reported The Guardian.

Hamilton The Musical, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is based on the life of one of America's founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.

The Broadway hit, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 11 Tony awards and a Grammy, was such a hit in New York that tickets, costing between US$139 (S$197) and US$549, were touted for upwards of US$2,000.

Cameron Mackintosh, who is producing the British run of the show, had introduced a paperless ticketing system under which ticket purchasers will receive a hard copy of their tickets only when they arrive at the theatre. That apparently did not stop touts.

Hamilton opens at the Victoria Palace Theatre in West End in November.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection Evolves with Technology
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping