Hamilton musical bags seven Olivier Awards in London

LONDON - Hamilton is on a winning streak. The musical, which won 11 Tony Awards in the United States in 2016, picked up seven Olivier Awards in London on Sunday.

The Olivier Awards are Britain's most prestigious stage prizes.

Hamilton, being performed in the West End, took home the Best New Musical gong, with composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Music prize.

The musical - about the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton - also triumphed in the categories of best actor in a musical and best actor in a supporting role in a musical, with Giles Terera and Michael Jibson winning respectively.