Haddish snippet triggers hunt for #WhoBitBeyonce

NEW YORK • Beyonce fans - the Beyhive - went into high alert after a GQ magazine profile of Tiffany Haddish, published on Monday, revealed one juicy snippet.

The comedienne had witnessed an actress biting the music star on the face during an after-party for a December Jay-Z concert.

An actress - whom Haddish would not name - was "just, like, doing the mostest". This included biting Beyonce, prompting the singer to storm away, grab husband Jay-Z and head to the back of the room.

Haddish and the actress continued to cross paths throughout the night, culminating in a brief stand-off. The actress, at one point, told Haddish to stop dancing.

"And then Beyonce and Jay-Z walked by me and I tapped Beyonce," Haddish said. She told the singer that she was going to beat somebody at the party.

Beyonce asked her not to and told her to "have fun" instead. "Near the end of the party," said Haddish, "Beyonce's at the bar, so I said, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.'"

Beyonce told her that the woman was "on drugs. She's not even drunk... She's not like that all the time. Just chill".

The revelations prompted an army of amateur detectives to dive into action, sleuthing for whatever clues they could dig up and tweeting #WhoBitBeyonce to pinpoint the actress in question.

Model Chrissy Teigen immediately jumped in, tweeting: "I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she... is the worst." She then tried to tamp down any suggestion of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Lots of folks also seized upon The Cut's celebrity gossip column, which last month published some party guest names - singers Rihanna and Queen Latifah as well as actresses Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster.

Soon, Lathan's and Foster's Instagram accounts were bombarded with angry messages and bee emojis.

Foster tried to take the sting out of the Bey attack, posting: "I wish I could get close enough to Beyonce to bite her."

This is not the first time the Beyhive has gone after a purported Beyonce nemesis. In 2016, her song Sorry called out "Becky with the good hair".

Fans interpreted this as Jay-Z cheating on the diva and frantically searched for clues of her identity - only to land on Rachel Roy, a fashion designer and former wife of his ex-business partner.

It did not take long before Roy had to make her account private as it was attacked by a swarm of nasty notes.

While the guessing game continues, amateur Sherlock Holmes can cross off one name.

Gossip portal Media Takeout "is saying it was Taraji", someone tweeted, referring to actress Taraji P. Henson.

Haddish replied: "No, it wasn't."

