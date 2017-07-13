GSS deals to look out for

• These deals are exclusive to users of the GoSpree mobile app. They are redeemable at all outlets unless stated otherwise.

The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is on. Here are some deals this week:

THE GREEN FURNISHING

What: Four-in-one Single Pull-Out Bed with 2 Maxcoil St James Mattress at $599 (usual price: $1,299); for first 100 redemptions; valid till Aug 13.

7D AMAZING XPERIENCE

A virtual reality simulator ride

What: Buy a ticket and get the next one at half price; buy two tickets and get third one at 75 per cent off; or three tickets and get the fourth free. For first 500 redemptions; valid till Sept 30.

TOUCHE ELITE

What: One-for-one GrapeWine Anti-oxidant+ Skin Brightening Treatment at $138 (usual price: $402 a person); for first 100 redemptions; for those aged 21 and above who have not visited for 12 months; requires pre-booking; valid till July 26.

AXTRO

Sports gadgets distributor

What: 10 per cent off Finis products; for first 100 redemptions; not valid for Finis products on promotion. Valid till Aug 13.

VANS

What:$20 off total purchase with a minimum spending of $120; for first 100 redemptions; valid at VivoCity and Jem outlets only; valid till July 30.

I-13 CONCEPT

Multi-brand clothing and accessories retailer

What: $20 off first pair of Zipz shoes; for first 100 redemptions; valid only at the Zipz outlet in Cathay Cineleisure and i-13 outlet in Bugis Junction; valid till Aug 13.

CARAT* LONDON

15 per cent off bracelets and silver ranges; valid only at counter in Takashimaya's women's accessories department; valid till July 31.

MARKS AND SPENCER

What: $10 off total purchase with a minimum spending of $80; for first 100 redemptions each store; valid till Sunday.

