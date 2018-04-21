Grey's Anatomy renewed for 15th season

American TV series Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a 15th season, its TV network American Broadcasting Company (ABC) announced on Saturday (April 21).

The medical drama series, starring Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd and Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang, first aired in 2005.

The show follows protagonist Grey, an aspiring surgeon at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, as well as the lives of her colleagues and friends.

The renewal of the show makes it ABC's longest-running primetime drama, Variety.com reported on Saturday.

Grey's Anatomy said on its Twitter and Facebook channels on Saturday: "#GreysAnatomy is officially coming back for Season 15!"

Fans reacted overwhelmingly to the news, with the Facebook post drawing 60,000 likes in four hours.

ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey said the show "has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way", Variety reported.

The announcement came after news broke of the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, leaving ABC for Netflix in a deal said to be worth US$100 million (S$131 million), Forbes reported in February.