Golding gets second role in Hollywood

Singapore-based actor-host Henry Golding, who plays the lead in the upcoming Crazy Rich Asians film adaptation, has scored another Hollywood role - in the thriller A Simple Favor.

Helmed by Paul Feig - the director of films such as Bridesmaids (2011), Spy (2015) and the Ghostbusters (2016) reboot - Golding will star alongside Hollywood actresses Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

According to entertainment trade publication Variety, the 30-year-old has been cast as Lively's husband in the film.

A Simple Favor, which is based on Darcey Bell's book of the same name, is about a woman who tries to find out the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend.

The film starts shooting next month.

Golding, whose father is British and mother is from Sarawak, Malaysia, grew up in Britain before relocating to Asia in 2008.

Since moving to Singapore, he has hosted television programmes such as Food Reformers and Don't Mess With Us.

In the Crazy Rich Asians movie, he plays the eligible and wealthy Singapore bachelor Nick Young, who brings home his American-born Chinese girlfriend Rachel (played by Constance Wu) to attend a friend's wedding, much to the chagrin of his highly critical mother (Michelle Yeoh).

Yip Wai Yee