Golden Horse awards: Vicky Chen, 14, may be youngest ever Best Actress winner

TAIPEI - Vicky Chen, 14, can make headlines at the Golden Horse film awards on Saturday.

She may get to be the youngest ever Best Actress winner for her role in Angels Wear White.

She plays a runaway who witnesses a sexual assault and struggles between her conscience and saving her job by staying quiet.

Vicky is also up for best supporting actress in thriller The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful, in which she takes on the role of an upper-class heiress in a family gripped by intrigues.

Fans of Japanese-Taiwanese actor Takeshi Kaneshiro will be rooting for him in the Best Actor race. Nominated for his role as a lovelorn bar owner in comedy See You Tomorrow, he is up against Taiwan's Kaiser Chuang (Who Killed Cock Robin) as well as China's Huang Bo (The Conformist), Tumen (Old Beast) and Tian Zhuangzhuang (Love Education).

Industry veteran - Taiwan's Sylvia Chang - is up for multiple prizes for romance film Love Education, including Best Actress and Best Director.

The other Best Actress nominees are Hong Kong's Kara Hui (The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful) as well as Taiwan's Shu Qi (The Village Of No Return) and Ivy Yin (The Island That All Flow By).

The contenders for Best Feature Film are The Great Buddha+, Free And Easy, Love Education, Angels Wear White and The Bold, The Corrupt And The Beautiful.

The Lifetime Achievement Award this year will go to Taiwanese actress-producer Hsu Feng. Singaporean singer J.J. Lin will also perform at the event.