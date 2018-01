Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for TV - Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) Best Supporting Actor - Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama) - Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) - Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) Best TV Series (Drama) - The Handmaid's Tale Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) - James Franco (The Disaster Artist)