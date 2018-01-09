Golden Globes in spotlight for anti-sexual harassment stand but TV audience down

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The US television audience for the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony dropped about 5 per cent to 19 million viewers, broadcaster NBC said, despite the show's high profile following sexual misconduct scandals that have rocked Hollywood.

Sunday's three-hour show was the second-most watched in 10 years, NBC noted, but reversed an upward trend.

Just over 20 million Americans tuned in to the 2017 ceremony on NBC, a rise that topped two years of decline for the live show.

Sunday's ceremony was the first big Hollywood awards show leading up to the March 4 Oscars. It was marked by scathing jokes about sexual misconduct scandals and by passionate speeches about female empowerment.

Oprah Winfrey's powerful speech about female and black activism won the most attention, sparking calls by fans on social media for her to run for US President in 2020.

She was accepting a lifetime achievement award.

Every major female celebrity wore black on the normally colourful red carpet to show support for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace.