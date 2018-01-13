Golden Globes accolades do not equal Oscars wins

NEW YORK • Big hitters such as The Post, Dunkirk and Get Out were ignored at the Golden Globes.

So, is Three Billboards In Ebbing, Missouri - which bagged the best drama prize on Sunday at the first major awards show of the year - now a shoo-in for an Oscar?

But the big picture is that the two awards shows do not always align. Part of the reason is the make-up of these events.

While the Globes has two best picture awards - one for drama and the other for comedy or musical - the Academy Awards does not make that distinction.

The two shows also have different voting bodies.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has more than 5,000 members made up of entertainment-industry workers from actors to hairstylists, determine Oscar winners.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has about 90 members and is made up of journalists and photographers, selects the Golden Globes recipients.

So do not get on the Oscars bandwagon for Three Billboards or Lady Bird (which won a Globe for Best Musical or Comedy) quite yet.

Here is a look at to what extent the Globes have mirrored the Academy Awards in the past.

Best picture: Only five of the last 10 winners at the Oscars have won one of the top Golden Globes for best movie or best comedy/musical.

In 2011, The Social Network beat The King's Speech for best drama at the Globes, but the reverse happened at the Oscars.

Last year's Moonlight defeated La La Land for a best picture Oscar, with both pocketing a best picture Globe, for drama and comedy/musical, respectively.

Best actress: Here is a category where the two awards shows align more closely. In nine of the past 10 years, one of the Globe winners for best actress in a drama or comedy/ musical went on to triumph at the Oscars.

Even when the results did not match in 2008, it was still Kate Winslet who bagged both the accolades - just for different movies.

The Globes lauded her for her leading role in Revolutionary Road and also gave her a supporting actress trophy for The Reader.

The Academy, however, favoured her role in the latter and handed her the best actress Oscar.

Best actor: Nine of the last 10 Oscar winners were honoured with a Globe too.

The only case where winners differed was in 2009. Sean Penn won the Oscar for Milk while Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) and Colin Farrell (In Bruges) received Globes.

Gary Oldman and James Franco won this year's Globes for Darkest Hour and The Disaster Artist for drama and comedy, respectively.

Oldman seems more likely to be nominated or win the Oscar.

Best director: There have been just four occasions in the past 10 years when the Academy and Golden Globes chose the same name.

Over that time period, only one winning director in either show was a woman - Kathryn Bigelow, who earned an Oscar in 2010 for The Hurt Locker. (Her ex-husband James Cameron beat her for the Globe, for Avatar.)

This year, Guillermo del Toro received the Globe for The Shape Of Water - but not before Natalie Portman pointed out the "all-male" nominees while introducing the category.

Soon, viewers will see how this year's Globe nominees and winners compare with the Oscar race.

The Academy Award nominations will be announced on Jan 23.

