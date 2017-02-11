Go ahead quote me

There was relief when my wife told me I hadn't been nominated. Coming home from the Globes with an award was brilliant, but I've been promoting Nocturnal for six months. As an actor, you prefer to put that kind of energy into something creative. It was good to finally step off the train. You do kind of go, 'I'm losing my mind.'

ACTOR AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON, who did not land an Oscar nod for Nocturnal Animals (2016)

I've always wanted to burn a wedding dress in a video.

TWICE-DIVORCED SINGER MARIAH CAREY, who sets fire to a bridal gown in her I Don't music video

We got married very fast. We didn't hesitate for a second. We're completely compatible.

ACTOR JOE MANGANIELLO on his relationship with actress Sofia Vergara

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 11, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
