Go ahead quote me

David Gandy
David Gandy
Published
2 hours ago

Why grown men still walk around with slogans on T-shirts is beyond me. It's a mystery. Do you think that putting on a tee with a funny slogan or picture is going to get you laid? Believe me, it won't.

MODEL DAVID GANDY

It's an excuse to be among one another. There's an energy shift when it's all women. It feels so replenishing.

ACTRESS CLAIRE DANES on meeting close female friends for a monthly book club

When I was a baby, my mother didn't cradle or caress me enough. She simply wasn't sufficiently tender, that's all. It explains everything else, my personality, the most painful parts anyway.

NOVELIST MICHEL HOUELLEBECQ on the bleakness of his work

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'.
