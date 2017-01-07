Go Ahead Quote Me

Actress Nicole Kidman
Director Ridley Scott
I know it's terribly demanding, but I don't like it when my husband doesn't answer his phone. I have to keep calling and calling, and I get anxious. Does that make me high-maintenance?

ACTRESS NICOLE KIDMAN, wife of country singer Keith Urban

I want to keep doing cinema and I hope it doesn't affect those of us who still keep making smart films.

DIRECTOR RIDLEY SCOTT, who is concerned for the future of cinema

The male becomes a saviour of sorts to the female character. Female viewers find comfort in these characters. But their very support of such characters could lead to a decline in women's social status.

SOUTH KOREAN CULTURE CRITIC HA JAE GEUN, on the surge in supernatural leads in hit K-dramas such as Goblin

