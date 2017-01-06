Go ahead quote me

The songs have been amazing. The paintings have been amazing. The design has been amazing. The fashion has been amazing. It's what we do as human beings - we respond to pressure. Through that, there will be such vibrant, vivid creativity that will lead to change and inspiration.

MUSICIAN PHARRELL WILLIAMS, who is optimistic about the United States despite recent political shifts

We all get along for periods of time when we're away and then we land at Heathrow, pick up our bags on the conveyor belt and then fall out. Then we don't talk to each other for a few years.

SPANDAU BALLET MUSICIAN MARTIN KEMP on tensions between his bandmates

I do believe working out is a form of therapy, I think it builds you an emotional set of armour as well.

REALITY TV STAR KHLOE KARDASHIAN