Go ahead quote me

Carrie Fisher
Fan Bingbing
Emma Stone
Published
Dec 28, 2016, 5:00 am SGT

Yes, I love him. I'll always feel something for him. I love Mark, too, but I love Mark more like a sibling. You can't pretend something for so long without some of it coming true.

STAR WARS ACTRESS CARRIE FISHER on co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. She had a real-life affair with Ford and played Hamill's sister in the films

I can walk down a red carpet and also go from this end of the red carpet to the podium at the other end.

FAN BINGBING on being an award-winning actress

I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star.

ACTRESS EMMA STONE on the sexist film industry

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 28, 2016, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
