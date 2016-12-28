Go ahead quote me

Yes, I love him. I'll always feel something for him. I love Mark, too, but I love Mark more like a sibling. You can't pretend something for so long without some of it coming true.

STAR WARS ACTRESS CARRIE FISHER on co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill. She had a real-life affair with Ford and played Hamill's sister in the films

I can walk down a red carpet and also go from this end of the red carpet to the podium at the other end.

FAN BINGBING on being an award-winning actress

I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I've improvised, they've laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star.

ACTRESS EMMA STONE on the sexist film industry