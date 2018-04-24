Go Ahead Quote Me

When I'm performing, it's like I'm in the song. Then, as soon as the song's over, it's like I'm Carrie again and I just want to kind of get off the stage.

SINGER CARRIE UNDERWOOD on why applause makes her uncomfortable

I felt that was the only time I can think of, besides having to say, 'I'm not dating my friend's ex,' is when I had to say to the world, 'My dog wasn't trying to pee on someone. No, no, he was just asking for a scratch.'

ACTRESS OLIVIA MUNN on defending her dog against tabloid rumours

I want to be surrounded more equally in our industry by men and women. Often, my stories are being told via a man, via his idea of what I should be.

ACTRESS LILY JAMES on the need for more female writers, producers and directors