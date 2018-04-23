Go Ahead Quote Me

That's a down payment on a car, that's a medical bill. So, even though everyone says I shouldn't wear the dress in public again, I'm wearing it.

ACTRESS TIFFANY HADDISH on the US$4,000 (S$5,260) Alexander McQueen gown she has worn multiple times, including to last year's Girls Trip premiere and this year's Oscars

You know actresses say, 'Oh I love cheeseburgers!' I'm what you look like if you have pasta and wine.

COMEDIENNE AMY SCHUMER

I didn't study much. I didn't come from a good background. My acting skills were all learnt on set. Sets have given me a lot. I feel most secure on set.

PHILIP KEUNG, who won Best Supporting Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards