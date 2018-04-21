Go Ahead Quote Me

Lauren Bacall once told me at a party, 'Oh, you're the young me.' That was a little intimidating. I told her, 'There could only be one Lauren Bacall.' ''

ACTRESS KATHLEEN TURNER on looking like the Hollywood icon

Until recently, I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn't do that anymore. I sought and received treatment. I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love - writing songs and making music.''

SINGER MARIAH CAREY on her battle with bipolar disorder

There are no foreigners here. This is a world country, this museum.''

DIRECTOR OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM HARTWIG FISCHER