ACTRESS KATHLEEN TURNER
SINGER MARIAH CAREY
Lauren Bacall once told me at a party, 'Oh, you're the young me.' That was a little intimidating. I told her, 'There could only be one Lauren Bacall.' ''

ACTRESS KATHLEEN TURNER on looking like the Hollywood icon

Until recently, I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn't do that anymore. I sought and received treatment. I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love - writing songs and making music.''

SINGER MARIAH CAREY on her battle with bipolar disorder

There are no foreigners here. This is a world country, this museum.''

DIRECTOR OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM HARTWIG FISCHER

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 21, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
