Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS JENNIFER LAWRENCE
ACTRESS VIVICA A. FOX
ACTOR MIKE HE
Published
1 hour ago

When Darren and I broke up, I told her and I was really sad. The next day, I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, 'What is this?' I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there's a note that says, 'I'm so sorry to hear you're gonna die alone. Love, Amy.' ''

ACTRESS JENNIFER LAWRENCE on how her friend Amy Schumer comforted her after her split from director Darren Aronofsky

He should go back. We should do a show, The Ex-President No One Likes. ''

ACTRESS VIVICA A. FOX on how President Donald Trump belongs back on reality TV

Getting married isn't the end. I think getting married is another beginning of love, it's a different kind of love, which you must know how to protect and manage. ''

ACTOR MIKE HE, who is married with a daughter

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 20, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
