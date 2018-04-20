Go Ahead Quote Me

When Darren and I broke up, I told her and I was really sad. The next day, I got a bouquet of flowers delivered and I said, 'What is this?' I bring the bouquet of flowers in and there's a note that says, 'I'm so sorry to hear you're gonna die alone. Love, Amy.' ''

ACTRESS JENNIFER LAWRENCE on how her friend Amy Schumer comforted her after her split from director Darren Aronofsky

He should go back. We should do a show, The Ex-President No One Likes. ''

ACTRESS VIVICA A. FOX on how President Donald Trump belongs back on reality TV

Getting married isn't the end. I think getting married is another beginning of love, it's a different kind of love, which you must know how to protect and manage. ''

ACTOR MIKE HE, who is married with a daughter