Go Ahead Quote Me

Yesterday, somebody invited me to a big fashion party and I was able to answer, 'I'm very touched that you invited me, but I'm so tired of going to these parties. I have to say no.' It was as simple as that. You have to be in your 60s to be able to answer like this.

ACTRESS ISABELLA ROSSELLINI, 65

He got sexier. It just keeps getting better and cuter and more country.

SINGER GWEN STEFANI joking about her country singer boyfriend Blake Shelton's reign as Sexiest Man Alive

I've been trying to do that gently for the past four movies and I'll continue to do that.

ACTOR DANIEL CRAIG, on trying to make the James Bond movies appeal more to women

