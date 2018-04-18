Go Ahead Quote Me

FANN WONG
ACTRESS SOPHIE TURNER
ACTOR MICHAEL B. JORDAN
When I hear everyone praising him for his acting, it's like they're praising me. I'm proud and honoured. He's my Best Actor. I'm also Mr Lee's Best Actress. ''

FANN WONG on starring in the Channel 8 drama Doppelganger with husband Christopher Lee

There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for and, when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life.

ACTRESS SOPHIE TURNER

I'm like, I've got to be just as great, if not greater than he was in his field. ''

ACTOR MICHAEL B. JORDAN on living up to basketball legend Michael Jordan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 18, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
