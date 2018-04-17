Go Ahead Quote Me

I started out at 18 with literally 200 dollars in my bank account and I bought this house a year later, a year and a half - and it's all from social media.

ACTRESS BELLA THORNE on paid social media posts

He took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.

MODEL EMILY RATAJKOWSKI on how her husband, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, proposed to her

I went through a bad-boy stage before him and I knew this was a man who wasn't going to cheat on me, wasn't going to hit me or embezzle our money. I'd never be Ruth Madoff.

ACTRESS ALI WENTWORTH on her husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos

