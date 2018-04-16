Go Ahead Quote Me

Racism exists. Let's start there. I felt it and I have felt it deeply. And I'm extremely fortunate. So I'm not going to not say that it's not there because it is.

KOREAN-CANADIAN ACTRESS SANDRA OH

I called 911 and, over the course of a minute, I said, 'We're about to have a baby - we're having a baby - we had a baby.'

TALK-SHOW HOST SETH MEYERS, whose wife gave birth to their son in the lobby of their apartment building

I did some research and he got a gang of kids. I can't do it. I wanna be baby mama No. 1. But that doesn't mean I wouldn't eat dinner with him and play around, but I want to be No. 1.

ACTRESS TIFFANY HADDISH on whether she would date actor Brad Pitt