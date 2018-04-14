Go Ahead Quote Me

Amal Clooney
Tyler Posey
Khloe Kardashian
It felt like the most natural thing in the world. Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn't require any weighing or decision-making.

LAWYER AMAL CLOONEY on falling for her husband, actor George Clooney

J.Lo was the coolest, sweetest movie mom I've ever had. I just felt really safe with her. She bought me an Xbox.

ACTOR TYLER POSEY, who played Jennifer Lopez's son in Maid In Manhattan (2002)

I've seen over eight births in person. Women were made to do this. It's a very natural experience.

REALITY TV STAR KHLOE KARDASHIAN, who just became a mum, revealing she was not afraid of childbirth

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 14, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
