Go ahead Quote me

I used to do a lot of funny voices because I could speak more fluently if I didn't sound like me.

ACTRESS EMILY BLUNT opening up about being bullied for her childhood stutter

Sometimes, allowing yourself to be honest about how you're feeling can be more useful than pretending you're such a nice person that you can't ever have a negative thought. Niceness isn't always a virtue, it can be quite limiting.

ACTOR DAVID TENNANT

No one will say that a woman is getting paid less because she's a woman of colour, but the numbers mostly end up reflecting that.

BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS PRIYANKA CHOPRA on fighting for equal pay in Hollywood

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2018, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
