Go ahead Quote me

Cindy Crawford
Cynthia Nixon
Bella Hadid
Published
40 min ago

If you're polite to people, they learn to be polite. If you make family time a priority, they don't even question spending time together. You lead by example.

MODEL CINDY CRAWFORD on how she instilled values in her children Kaia and Presley Gerber

The red is long gone. I'm sorry. It's a Miranda thing. I'm a blonde with a little help these days.

ACTRESS CYNTHIA NIXON on ditching her Sex And The City hair

Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with.

'' MODEL BELLA HADID slamming a commenter who accused her of having plastic surgery

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2018, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
